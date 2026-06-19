NEWS RELEASE: State Agribusiness Development Corporation Board Approves Final Terms, Finalizing State Acquisition of Wahiawā Irrigation System

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMOHALA PĀʻOIHANA, ʻIMI WAIWAI A HOʻOMĀKAʻIKAʻI

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

AGRIBUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

WENDY GADY

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

State Agribusiness Development Corporation BOARD APPROVES FINAL TERMS, FINALIZING STATE ACQUISITION OF Wahiawā Irrigation System

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 18, 2026

HONOLULU – The board of directors of the state Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC) announced today that it has issued its final sign-off and approved the definitive terms of the Wahiawā Irrigation System Transfer Agreement. This final action authorizes the execution of all binding documents needed to complete the acquisition of key portions of the system from Dole Food Company, Inc. and Wahiawā Water Company, Inc., officially concluding the transition of these critical assets under state ownership.

This milestone acquisition is fundamentally more than a simple infrastructure purchase. By finalizing this agreement, the state is returning one of Hawai‘i’s most vital water assets back into a direct public trust, ensuring public transparency and permanent taxpayer oversight. Bringing the system under state stewardship preserves local diversified agriculture, protects Hawai‘i’s long-term food security and opens the door for much-needed, large-scale infrastructure and safety upgrades.

As a taxpayer-supported public entity specifically created by the Hawai‘i State Legislature to coordinate and manage the transition of former plantation-era lands and water systems into productive public use, ADC is uniquely optimized for regional and statewide water delivery networks. Managing large-scale, aging utility systems involves substantial fiscal commitments and specialized agricultural water expertise. Through state-level capital improvement funding and dedicated public resources, ADC provides a stable structural framework designed to manage these extensive systems effectively while ensuring local tax bases are not strained by the long-term operational costs.

Central to this capacity is ADC’s built-in partnership structure with key state entities. The chairperson of the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) and the chairperson of the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity (HDAB) both serve as statutory members of the ADC board of directors. This institutional integration ensures seamless collaboration, leveraging shared resource management capabilities across DLNR, HDAB and ADC to protect public trust resources effectively.

“This acquisition strengthens the long‑term stability and reliability of central Oʻahu’s water infrastructure,” said Governor Josh Green. “It reaffirms our commitment to responsible resource management and creates an opportunity to modernize operations, improve resilience and build a more sustainable system for future generations.”

“This final approval marks a historic turning point for resource management in Hawai‘i,” said ADC Board Chair Jayson Watts. “By taking ownership of this system, we are directly protecting public safety and securing a critical, dedicated source of agricultural water that the entire island of Oʻahu depends upon. Long-term water resilience requires robust, broader resource integration and ADC is uniquely structured to provide that collaborative statewide framework alongside our state partners.”

“The Wahiawā Irrigation System is vital to sustaining local agriculture,” said Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz (Senate District 17 – Portion of Mililani, Mililani Mauka, portion of Waipi‘o Acres, Launani Valley, Wahiawā, Whitmore Village). “Securing these assets allows us to support growers with a more stable, modern and responsive system. This decision ensures that agriculture has the foundation it needs to thrive.”

“This acquisition is a meaningful investment in the future of central Oʻahu’s water infrastructure,” said Representative Sean Quinlan (State House District 47 – Waialua to Kahana). “By bringing these assets under the state’s stewardship, we are strengthening reliability for the farmers, businesses and communities who depend on consistent, well‑managed water delivery.”

“This is truly a historic moment. Dole has proudly stewarded this resource for over a century, and we are equally proud to be returning it to the state of Hawai‘i so farmers may continue to benefit from it for generations to come,” said Dan Nellis, general manager of Dole Foods Hawai‘i. “We want to thank ADC, DAB, DLNR, Senator Dela Cruz and the Governor for the hard work and leadership provided throughout this process. We look forward to supporting the state as ownership and operations are transferred.”

The acquisition covers properties located in central Oʻahu, including:

Tax Map Key (TMK) (1) 7‑3‑005:005

TMK (1) 7‑3‑013:003

TMK (1) 7‑3‑012:002

Various associated easements essential to system operations

About the Agribusiness Development Corporation

The Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC), established by the Hawai‘i State Legislature in 1994 and administratively attached to the Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), is responsible for converting former plantation lands and irrigation systems into productive, diversified agricultural use. ADC’s mission is to develop the land, water and facilities necessary to expand Hawai‘i’s agricultural economy, enhance food security and support future generations of local farmers. For more information, visit dbedt.hawaii.gov/adc .

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