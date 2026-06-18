SENATE BILL 2239 SIGNED INTO LAW, ESTABLISHING AUTOMATIC VOTER REGISTRATION IN HAWAIʻI

HONOLULU — On May 29, Governor Josh Green signed Senate Bill 2239 into law as Act 67. Introduced by Senate Housing Committee Chair Stanley Chang, the measure establishes Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) statewide beginning January 1, 2027, marking a major step toward modernizing Hawaiʻi’s voter registration system and expanding access to the democratic process.

Act 67 modernizes Hawaiʻi’s voter registration system by automatically registering eligible residents to vote when they apply for or renew a Hawaiʻi driver’s license or state identification card, unless they choose to opt out. Previously, residents were required to affirmatively check a box to register to vote. The law also streamlines the voter registration process by automatically updating voter registration records when residents update their address through driver’s license or state ID renewals.

The new system is designed to improve the accuracy of voter rolls, reduce administrative costs, and make voter registration more accessible for Hawaiʻi residents. By integrating voter registration into existing government services, the law helps ensure that more eligible voters can participate in the democratic process.