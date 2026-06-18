Libya in 2025: Standing alongside communities affected by conflict and violence

In 2025, ensuring access to health care has remained a central pillar of the ICRC’s work for people affected by armed conflict, particularly where health systems have been overwhelmed or deprived of essential resources.

The ICRC supported health facilities across Libya through the provision of medicines, consumables, and medical materials. In addition, primary health care centers received regular support, while additional facilities and hospitals benefited from ad-hoc assistance.

In cooperation with the LRCS, the ICRC also supported medical convoys in Kufra and Ubari, providing hundreds of consultations for women, children, and vulnerable communities living in remote areas.

The ICRC further invested in strengthening emergency response capacities through first aid trainings for weapon bearers and LRCS volunteers across Libya.

Efforts also continued to support the digitization of health services through the implementation of ALMANACH, an innovative digital clinical decision-support system currently operating in several health facilities in Tripoli, Benghazi, Al Khoms, and Sirte.