Governor Hochul Announces $28.5 Million Investment in Climate Resiliency and Infrastructure Projects Across Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a historic $28.5 million investment in climate resiliency and infrastructure projects across Suffolk County. The funding is set to replace Asharoken Avenue Seawall, restore Stony Brook’s Harbor Road, elevate and improve key roadways in Amity Harbor, and rebuild the Blydenburg Dam and Stump Pond. As extreme weather events increase in intensity and frequency, the Governor is taking action to protect vulnerable communities like those in Suffolk County. In committing millions toward climate resiliency and infrastructure projects, she is helping mitigate potential devastation for small businesses and hard-working families across the region.

“When Superstorm Sandy hit our shores, it upended the lives, homes, and businesses of millions of Long Islanders,” said Governor Hochul. “New York cannot afford another Sandy – that’s why my administration continues to make historic investments in climate resiliency and infrastructure projects to prepare for future weather events. I am proud to deliver $28.5 million for Suffolk County to replace seawalls and dams and restore critical roadways. Together, we are building a better, stronger, and more resilient New York."

Governor Hochul’s $28.5 million investment in Suffolk County includes:

$12 million for replacing the Asharoken Avenue Seawall, which serves as a crucial flood mitigation measure for the surrounding community.

$6.5M for restoring Stony Brook’s Harbor Road, which was washed out in a powerful storm in August 2024.

$2M for elevating and improving key roadways in Amity Harbor to address rising sea levels and coastal resiliency.

$8M for rebuilding the community’s beloved Blydenburg Dam, which was also washed out in 2024.

This funding builds on her previous commitments to climate resiliency projects in the region:

$910,000 for the Town of Brookhaven's Bellhaven Flood Mitigation Project to increase the resiliency of the end of Bellhaven Road.

$986,916 for the Village of Southampton to install green stormwater infrastructure in the parking lot on West Main Street in the center of Southampton Village.

$654,577 for the Village of Northport to install green stormwater infrastructure, including rain gardens, in four high priority project areas in the Village's waterfront area.

$549,955 for the 1653 Foundation Inc. to restore degrading shoreline at Halesite Park on the eastern shore of Huntington Harbor.

$250,000 for the Town of Southold to work with partners to replace undersized stream culverts with self-regulating tide gates as part of the restoration of the Broad Meadows Marsh Property in the Town of Orient.

$232,500 for the Town of Huntington to stabilize a stretch of shoreline along Huntington Harbor using native vegetation with riprap.

$500,000 for East Patchogue, The town of Brookhaven to acquire a parcel of land for open space preservation and flood risk reduction.

$650,000 for the Town of Brookhaven to acquire nearly 20 acres of old growth forested land and freshwater wetlands along the Forge River to protect a well field, mitigate impacts from sea level rise, and provide flood mitigation during severe storm events.

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “Rising sea levels and severe storms are an increasing threat to Long Island. Confronting this reality will require a proactive commitment to rebuild vulnerable infrastructure with innovative solutions that allow our region to adapt to a changing climate. I thank Governor Hochul for partnering with the Legislature to support these critical investments into the resilience and longevity of Suffolk County.”

Assemblymember Kwani B. O’Pharrow said,“Investing in resilient infrastructure is critical to protecting Suffolk County’s communities, economy, and environment. I thank Governor Hochul for this significant $28.5 million investment, which will strengthen our roads, shorelines, and waterways while helping our region better withstand the impacts of severe weather and climate change. These projects will improve public safety, protect local neighborhoods, and ensure a stronger future for generations to come.”

Assemblymember Rebecca Kassay said, “Since being sworn in as District Four’s representative in the New York State Assembly, I have made it a priority to deliver the resources needed to restore the Mill Pond Dam, reopen Harbor Road, and revitalize the heart of historic Stony Brook Village. I am proud to have worked with Assembly leadership and Governor Hochul's team to secure at least $6.5 million in the State Budget for infrastructure repairs that are deeply tied to the identity, history, and future of our community. I am especially grateful to Governor Hochul for recognizing the importance of this effort and supporting the requested increase of New York State’s commitment by at least $3.75 million, significantly reducing the local cost share and helping move reconstruction forward. This progress is the result of strong intergovernmental partnerships between New York State and the Town of Brookhaven, as well as local organizations and the many residents and community advocates who have dedicated themselves to this cause. Together, we are not only rebuilding critical infrastructure, but also preserving a cherished piece of our community’s natural beauty, history, and character for generations to come.”

Ward Melville Heritage Organization President Gloria Rocchio said, “I’ll never forget the day Governor Hochul visited Stony Brook after the disaster. She took my hand, looked me in the eye, and said, 'I'll help.' More importantly, she followed through on that promise. On behalf of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization and the community, we thank her very much. Thanks to her, the project will get done.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “There could be no better news for the residents of Suffolk County and those who have been working so hard to advocate for these projects. Thank you, Governor Hochul for these investments in Suffolk County. They all serve a great need in our fight against coastal resiliency and protecting the environment of Suffolk County. Two years ago we watched with great sadness as the historic Stump Pond drained after an historic rain storm caused the dam to collapse. Governor Hochul promised she would work with Suffolk to rebuild the dam and now we can take those next steps. The community will celebrate the decision to fund a new dam and restore Stump Pond.”

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Dan Panico said, “Stony Brook is a beautiful community that lost its cherished Mill Pond when the dam collapsed almost two years ago. The collapse of that dam also eliminated a crucial point of connectivity between Brookhaven and Smithtown via Harbor Road. The repair costs were in excess of the ability of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization, which owns the dam and the roadway. However, thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Nick LaLota, a total of 9 million dollars has been brought forward for this project. Governor Hochul reached out to me weeks ago to increase New York State’s commitment from 2.75 million to 6.5 million dollars, a significant increase of necessary funding for which we are all grateful that now puts this project on track. It should be noted that Assemblyman Kassay advocated for this increase in state funding. Looking forward, the town of Brookhaven stands ready to rebuild the dam for everyone once the Ward Melville Heritage Organization completes their plans and obtains permits from all necessary regulatory agencies. None of this work would have been possible without funding that was put together by people working together, and I thank the governor for her commitment.”

Village of Head of the Harbor Mayor Michael Utevsky said, “When Governor Hochul took time on her birthday to tour the flooded site, on August 27, 2024, she promised to help us, and she has remained true to her word. We are thrilled by the $6.5 million contribution in the State budget for rebuilding Harbor Road; it will go a long way towards paying the total costs.”

Village of Asharoken Mayor Gregory Letica said, “Governor Hochul heard our concerns and understood what was at stake. She recognized that reconstructing the seawall is not simply about repairing failing infrastructure; it is about protecting people. It is about safeguarding neighborhoods, ensuring public safety, strengthening resilience against future storms, and preserving communities that mean so much to all who live there. Because of Governor Hochul’s leadership, vision, and support, this project can move forward. The investment she has made today will benefit not only current residents but future generations who will continue to enjoy and cherish this remarkable part of Long Island. On behalf of the residents of the Village of Asharoken and Eaton’s Neck, I want to thank Governor Hochul for believing in our communities and for standing with us in our time of need. Today, we celebrate more than funding. We celebrate partnership. We celebrate resilience. And we celebrate the promise that, working together, even small communities can accomplish great things.”

Town of Babylon Councilman and Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez said, “On behalf of the residents of the Town of Babylon, I want to thank Governor Hochul for this critical investment in our community. The severe erosion at Amity Harbor Beach has put our roads, drainage systems, and neighboring homes at increasing risk. This funding allows us to raise vulnerable roadways, upgrade our drainage infrastructure, and protect both public assets and private property from future storm damage. We are grateful to the Governor and her administration for recognizing the urgency of this project and standing with our coastal communities.”