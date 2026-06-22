Entertainment And Media Market Forecast Report Featuring Segment Analysis And Strategic Industry Insight

Entertainment And Media Market Report 2026_Segments Entertainment And Media Regional Share 2026 Entertainment And Media Drivers & Restraints Market 2026

The Business Research Company's Entertainment And Media Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Entertainment And Media market to surpass $4,188 billion in 2030.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Entertainment And Media Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the entertainment and media market in 2030, valued at $1,520 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1,101 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of digital streaming platforms, increasing consumer spending on interactive and immersive entertainment experiences, widespread adoption of high-speed internet and connected devices, strong presence of global media and technology companies, rising demand for personalized content delivery, and growing integration of artificial intelligence and cloud-based technologies across entertainment ecosystems in the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Entertainment And Media Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the entertainment and media market in 2030, valued at $1,346 billion. The market is expected to grow from $990 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing investments in original digital content production by streaming giants, rising popularity of subscription-based streaming and gaming services, expanding creator economy and influencer-driven media platforms, strong adoption of advanced advertising technologies, growth in esports and live digital entertainment events, and continuous innovation in augmented reality, virtual reality, and interactive media experiences across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Entertainment And Media Market In 2030?

The entertainment and media market is segmented by product into film, music, social media, video and animation, video games, and other products. The social media market will be the largest segment of the entertainment and media market segmented by product, accounting for 34% or $1,426 billion of the total in 2030. The social media market will be supported by the increasing consumption of short-form video content, growing digital advertising expenditure across social platforms, rising smartphone and internet penetration, expansion of influencer marketing and creator monetization models, increasing integration of AI-driven recommendation engines, and strong user engagement across interactive and live-streaming platforms.

The entertainment and media market is segmented by revenue type into advertisement revenue, subscription-based revenue, and other revenues.

The entertainment and media market is segmented by application into wire, wireless, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Entertainment And Media Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the entertainment and media market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Entertainment And Media Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global entertainment and media market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate digital transformation and streaming platform adoption, increase demand for personalized and data-driven content, and expand digital advertising and creative services across global media ecosystems.

Digital Transformation And Rising Adoption Of Streaming Platforms - The digital transformation and rising adoption of streaming platforms are expected to become a key growth driver for the entertainment and media market by 2030. The rapid shift toward digital media consumption is accelerating demand for streaming-based entertainment services across film, music, gaming, and live content platforms. As consumers increasingly prefer on-demand and multi-device access to entertainment, media companies are investing heavily in cloud-based delivery systems, original content production, and subscription-based distribution models. This transition encourages the adoption of advanced streaming technologies, smart content management systems, and immersive viewing experiences that enhance user accessibility and engagement. Additionally, the growing penetration of high-speed internet and connected devices continues to strengthen digital entertainment ecosystems worldwide. Collectively, these factors support steady market growth by directly linking digital transformation with expanding platform adoption. As a result, the digital transformation and rising adoption of streaming platforms are anticipated to contribute to 2.1% annual growth in the market.

Growing Demand For Personalized And Data-Driven Content - The growing demand for personalized and data-driven content is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the entertainment and media market by 2030. Increasing consumer preference for customized entertainment experiences strongly supports market growth by encouraging companies to leverage artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and audience behavior insights. With greater focus on user-specific recommendations and targeted content delivery, media platforms are enhancing viewer engagement, retention rates, and advertising effectiveness. Such advancements are often supported by investments in advanced analytics infrastructure and machine learning technologies, which further increase demand for intelligent content management solutions. Higher adoption of personalized entertainment services also enables digital platforms to strengthen subscription revenues and improve customer satisfaction. As a result, the market directly benefits from the growing integration of data-driven technologies across entertainment ecosystems. Consequently, the growing demand for personalized and data-driven content is projected to contribute to around 1.7% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Digital Advertising And Creative Services - The expansion of digital advertising and creative services is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the entertainment and media market by 2030. The increasing shift of advertising expenditure toward digital channels is accelerating demand for advanced media platforms, content production services, and interactive advertising solutions. The growth of social media, video streaming, and online gaming platforms is creating new opportunities for advertisers to reach highly engaged audiences through personalized campaigns and immersive branded experiences. This expanding digital ecosystem drives media and entertainment companies to strengthen their creative capabilities, data analytics infrastructure, and programmatic advertising technologies. Furthermore, the rising importance of influencer marketing, branded content, and cross-platform promotional strategies underscores the need for innovative digital media services. Consequently, the expansion of digital advertising and creative services directly supports the growth of entertainment and media platforms worldwide. Therefore, the expansion of digital advertising and creative services is projected to contribute to approximately 1.6% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Entertainment And Media Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the film market, music market, social media market, video and animation market, video games market, and other products market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1,266 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing consumer engagement with digital and interactive entertainment platforms, rapid expansion of subscription-based and ad-supported media ecosystems, advancements in immersive technologies and AI-driven content creation tools, rising investments in original and localized content production, and growing demand for cross-platform entertainment experiences across global audiences. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing audience reach, improving digital monetization capabilities, and delivering highly personalized entertainment experiences, fuelling transformative growth within the broader global entertainment and media industry.

The social media market is projected to grow by $418 billion, the video games market by $304 billion, the video and animation market by $201 billion, the film market by $167 billion, the music market by $118 billion, and the other products market by $58 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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