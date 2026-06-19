Tia P. Links With Roscoe Dash for 'Yellow Lamborghini' — A Cross-Coastal Anthem Built for Speed & Style
Tia P. Links With Roscoe Dash for “Yellow Lamborghini” — A Cross-Coastal Anthem Built for Speed & Style.
“Yellow Lamborghini” isn’t just a song—it’s a lifestyle statement. Built around themes of motion, relentless ambition, and elevated living, the track captures the exact feeling of leveling up in real-time.
“This track is about unstoppable momentum,” says Tia P. “When you hear ‘Yellow Lamborghini,’ you feel the speed, the luxury, and the drive. Having Roscoe Dash jump on it just took the energy to a whole new level—it’s a West-to-East link-up that can’t be ignored.”
Engineered for the Screen and the Streets
Known for her uncanny ability to create music that translates effortlessly across film, TV, and global advertising campaigns,
Tia P. has engineered a record with massive dual appeal.
For the Playlists: A high-octane club and streaming record primed for heavy rotation.
For the Screen: A sync-ready record built for luxury automotive campaigns, sports promos, chase sequences, fashion visuals, and high-energy brand storytelling.
About Tia P.
Driven by exceptional lyricism and an innate understanding of commercial soundscapes, Tia P. has earned her crown as “The Placement Queen.” With a massive catalog boasting over 300 sync placements across major television networks, streaming platforms, and films, she continues to be a dominant force where music meets visual media.About Roscoe Dash
About Roscoe Dash
Roscoe Dash is an Atlanta-bred, multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter. Known for his unforgettable hooks and genre-shifting club anthems in the early 2010s, Dash continues to influence the hip-hop landscape with his distinct vocal delivery and hit-making prowess. “Yellow Lamborghini” is now available on all major streaming platforms.
Jeremy Glover
JerGlove ENT
jglove9186@gmail.com
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