Yellow Lamborghini by Tia P.

Tia P. Links With Roscoe Dash for “Yellow Lamborghini” — A Cross-Coastal Anthem Built for Speed & Style.

This track is about unstoppable momentum” — Tia P.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tia P. , widely celebrated in the entertainment industry as “The Placement Queen ” with over 300 sync placements to her name, has officially returned with her latest single, “ Yellow Lamborghini .” Featuring the multi-platinum hitmaker Roscoe Dash, the high-energy, culture-driven record seamlessly merges West Coast confidence with Atlanta’s legendary club sound.“Yellow Lamborghini” isn’t just a song—it’s a lifestyle statement. Built around themes of motion, relentless ambition, and elevated living, the track captures the exact feeling of leveling up in real-time.“This track is about unstoppable momentum,” says Tia P. “When you hear ‘Yellow Lamborghini,’ you feel the speed, the luxury, and the drive. Having Roscoe Dash jump on it just took the energy to a whole new level—it’s a West-to-East link-up that can’t be ignored.”Engineered for the Screen and the StreetsKnown for her uncanny ability to create music that translates effortlessly across film, TV, and global advertising campaigns,Tia P. has engineered a record with massive dual appeal.For the Playlists: A high-octane club and streaming record primed for heavy rotation.For the Screen: A sync-ready record built for luxury automotive campaigns, sports promos, chase sequences, fashion visuals, and high-energy brand storytelling.About Tia P.Driven by exceptional lyricism and an innate understanding of commercial soundscapes, Tia P. has earned her crown as “The Placement Queen.” With a massive catalog boasting over 300 sync placements across major television networks, streaming platforms, and films, she continues to be a dominant force where music meets visual media.About Roscoe DashAbout Roscoe DashRoscoe Dash is an Atlanta-bred, multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter. Known for his unforgettable hooks and genre-shifting club anthems in the early 2010s, Dash continues to influence the hip-hop landscape with his distinct vocal delivery and hit-making prowess. “Yellow Lamborghini” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Yellow Lamborghini

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