PGA GOLF CAMPS AT OMNI ORLANDO RESORT HOSTED BY JOHN HUGHES GOLF

Young golfers can learn from seasoned John Hughes Golf instructors at summer 2026 PGA golf camps.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is still open for PGA golf camps at the Omni Orlando Resort. These camps, directed by John Hughes, a local golf expert and owner of John Hughes Golf, provide young people with an introduction to golf and offer already proficient young golfers an opportunity to further hone their skills.PGA operates golf camps throughout the United States every summer, led by PGA members in each state who are passionate about the sport and introducing young people to it. In central Florida, John Hughes Golf is proud to host the local PGA golf camp at its home course, the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate. This summer, golf camps are available during two four-day periods. July 6-9 is an intermediate half-day camp geared toward beginning golfers ages 10-16, and July 20-24 is an advanced full-day camp, focused on helping more advanced golfers ages 12-17. John Hughes and Nick Cupper will lead the golf camps, sharing their expertise with young golfers and providing a strong foundation for pursuing competitive opportunities at school and in youth golf leagues. With a low student-to-teacher ratio, the camps are ideal for young golfers who need close attention from instructors and thrive in a small group setting.In addition to golf instruction, the camps are rounded out with games and other activities, plus lunch served during the advanced full-day camp. Students not only learn technique and improve their drive, short game, and putting, but also learn the rules and etiquette of golf so they can enjoy the game to the fullest.The Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate is a fantastic setting for the PGA golf camps. Young golfers who sign up for the program will have the opportunity to learn and play on the resort’s two award-winning 18-hole courses and 9-hole par three course. These courses represent the best that central Florida has to offer in terms of golf, and they are the setting for John Hughes Golf’s regular golf instruction programs throughout the year.John Hughes, the president of John Hughes Golf, has been active in the PGA for many years, and he is excited about the opportunity to partner with the PGA in Florida to host golf camps for young people in July 2026. Spaces are still available for young golfers, and he and Nick Cupper, the program's lead instructor, are looking forward to hosting a full group of students for these exciting, value-packed sessions.Adult and young golf students can also enjoy world-class instruction from John Hughes Golf, either in person at their Orlando-area location or virtually through the organization’s well-developed coaching system. Full-day and half-day golf schools are available for singles, couples, or small groups. More information about John Hughes Golf and the PGA golf camps is available at johnhughesgolf.com

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