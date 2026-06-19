Mass Fatalities Planning & Response for Rural Communities (AWR-232)

About this Event

This 8-hour awareness-level, instructor-led course is designed to prepare rural first responders and officials with the basic knowledge, skills and abilities to manage a mass fatality incident impacting their jurisdiction. Target audience includes first responders, coroners/medical examiners, public health officials, and others with responsibilities during a mass fatality incident. Issues addressed include establishing roles and responsibilities, assets management, remains processing and identification, diversity issues and development of a mass fatality plan that affect the construct of a mass fatality response.

Topics covered include but are not limited to:

•Define a mass fatality and list the types of mass fatalities and possible mass fatality scenarios in respective jurisdiction.

•Identify methods of obtaining Federal resources.

•Identify issues to be considered in mass fatality response planning.

•Explain the importance of mass fatality response planning.

•Identify potential federal, state and private resources included in a response plan.

•Describe the ongoing process of mass fatality response planning.

*Please note all foreign nationals need to complete a Department of Homeland Security Foreign National Visitor Request Form in order to attend this course.

This course utilizes a digital delivery of course materials. Students must download the attached documents to a digital device before the start of class and bring the device with them to class fully charged. If this is a consortium course, documents will be sent from them for download.

This is a dual registration course. Students must register with RDPC to receive pre-course correspondence with instructors and credit for this course.

RDPC registration link: https://studentportal.ruraltraining.org/courses/display/541