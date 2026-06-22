Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market to Reach $50.29 Bn By 2030 at a 15.5% CAGR

Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Report 2026_Segments Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Regional Share 2026 Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Drivers & Restraints Market 2026

The Business Research Company's Biologics CDMO Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market to surpass $50 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $501 billion by 2030, with Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) to represent around 10% of the parent market. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,496 billion by 2030, the Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market in 2030, valued at $18 billion. The market is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The rapid growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of biologics production capacity and manufacturing facilities, increasing outsourcing of complex biologic drug development by pharmaceutical companies, strong cost advantages in large-scale biologics manufacturing, rising availability of skilled bioprocessing and biomanufacturing talent, accelerating regulatory approvals for biosimilars and novel biologics, and growing investments in large-scale fermentation and cell culture infrastructure across key countries in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market in 2030, valued at $14 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing demand for outsourcing of biologics development by major pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotech startups, rising production of monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies, and mRNA-based vaccines, strong expansion of biomanufacturing facilities by leading CDMOs, growing focus on reducing time-to-market for complex biologic drugs, increasing investments in continuous bioprocessing and single-use technologies, and continuous enhancement of regulatory-compliant manufacturing infrastructure across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market In 2030?

The biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is segmented by cell type into mammalian, and non-mammalian. The mammalian market will be the largest segment of the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market segmented by cell type, accounting for 64% or $32 billion of the total in 2030. The mammalian market will be supported by the increasing demand for complex biologics such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, higher compatibility of mammalian expression systems with human-like post-translational modifications, expansion of large-scale cell culture production capabilities, growing outsourcing of high-value biologics manufacturing to specialized service providers, rising adoption of advanced bioreactor and upstream processing technologies, and continuous improvements in yield optimization and process efficiency for large molecule therapeutics.

The biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is segmented by product type into biologics, and biosimilars.

The biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is segmented by service type into drug substance manufacturing, drug product (fill–finish) manufacturing, process development, and analytical & quality testing services.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market leading up to 2030 is 15%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase demand for biologic drugs across therapeutic areas, expand complexity of biologic manufacturing processes, and accelerate outsourcing trends among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across biologics development ecosystems.

Increasing Demand For Biologic Drugs Across Therapeutic Areas - The increasing demand for biologic drugs across therapeutic areas is expected to become a key growth driver for the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market by 2030. The biologics CDMO market is directly driven by the expanding demand for biologic drugs such as vaccines, recombinant proteins, and gene therapies mentioned in the definition. As these therapies require specialized development, analytical testing, and manufacturing support, pharmaceutical companies increasingly depend on CDMOs for end-to-end services. This creates sustained demand for process development, cell line development, and fill-finish services. The broader biologics pipeline growth translates into higher service volumes for CDMOs. Thus, rising biologics consumption strengthens the overall market expansion. As a result, the increasing demand for biologic drugs across therapeutic areas is anticipated to contribute to 2.1% annual growth in the market.

Growing Complexity Of Biologic Manufacturing Processes - The growing complexity of biologic manufacturing processes is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market by 2030. The definition highlights multiple complex service components such as analytical development, supply chain management, and production of advanced biologics, which require high technical expertise. Many companies lack the infrastructure and regulatory capabilities to manage such sophisticated processes internally. CDMOs bridge this gap by offering integrated and specialized solutions across the biologics value chain. This complexity increases reliance on outsourcing partners for efficient and compliant manufacturing. As a result, complexity acts as a strong driver by elevating the need for CDMO services. Consequently, the growing complexity of biologic manufacturing processes is projected to contribute to around 1.7% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Outsourcing Trend Among Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies - The increasing outsourcing trend among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market by 2030. Based on the definition, CDMOs provide a wide range of services and even include the sale of biologic products within their offerings, making them comprehensive partners. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies increasingly outsource these functions to reduce capital expenditure and accelerate timelines. Outsourcing enables firms to access advanced capabilities without investing in costly infrastructure. This shift allows companies to focus on innovation while CDMOs handle development and production. Consequently, increasing outsourcing behavior significantly drives growth in the biologics CDMO market. Therefore, the increasing outsourcing trend among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the mammalian market, and the non-mammalian market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $26 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for outsourced biologics production, rising complexity of advanced therapeutic molecules requiring scalable manufacturing solutions, expansion of biosimilar and next-generation biologics pipelines, growing need for flexible and high-capacity biomanufacturing infrastructure, continuous adoption of single-use processing systems, and increasing focus on cost-efficient and time-optimized biologics development workflows. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving manufacturing scalability, enhancing production efficiency, and supporting rapid commercialization of advanced biologic therapies, fuelling transformative growth within the broader biologics development and manufacturing services industry.

The mammalian market is projected to grow by $17 billion, and the non-mammalian market by $9 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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