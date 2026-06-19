MagicBody Offers Online Rehabilitation Pilates Instructor Certification for Students Outside Seoul and Abroad

The organization offers online Pilates instructor courses for students outside Seoul, overseas students and people with irregular work schedules

The online courses bring the training we have built in the field over 14 years into the same format.” — Jaemin Seo, chief executive of MagicBody

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MagicBody said it offers its rehabilitation Pilates instructor certification course online for students in other regions, overseas students and working professionals with irregular schedules. MagicBody, legally International Rehabilitation Pilates Association Co., Ltd. and led by CEO Jaemin Seo, provides its core instructor certification course and specialty courses online.

MagicBody has provided rehabilitation Pilates education in Korea since 2012. It offers its core instructor certification course as a 13-session online class, so students who live far from a training center, overseas students and those with irregular work hours can take the same course. Students receive access for one year, or 365 days.

Beyond the core course, specialty courses are also offered online. After earning the core qualification, instructors can take specialty courses through the same online program. The specialty courses include prenatal Pilates, rehabilitation yoga, ballet Pilates and golf Pilates, along with a lower-back rehabilitation completion course for instructors.

The online format reduces distance-related barriers. Students who live outside the Seoul area or overseas can take the core course without traveling to and from the Seoul training center. Instructors who teach clients overseas and rarely return to Korea can also complete courses online.

Students can study outside fixed class times. Those who cannot attend at set times watch lectures after work or on weekends, and they can practice at the Seoul training center's free 24-hour practice studio, which is available without reservation. Equipped with more than 30 pieces of Pilates apparatus, the studio is open on weekends and holidays.

Physical therapists and fitness trainers who already work in movement training often enroll to add rehabilitation expertise.

The lower-back rehabilitation completion course is designed for instructors and covers assessment considerations and step-by-step exercise guidance for clients who report back discomfort, MagicBody said. It focuses on the assessment and exercise-application skills an instructor needs in the studio.

Instructors living abroad can complete MagicBody's core rehabilitation Pilates instructor certification course online. A graduate based in Canada, who took the core course online, said professional rehabilitation training had been hard to find where she lives and that MagicBody's online course helped fill that gap. "I was able to study step by step, from anatomy to motor control and applying rehabilitation exercises," she said.

The most popular specialty after the core course is the prenatal Pilates instructor course. One graduate who took it online said, "While teaching pregnant clients, I knew the anatomy and the precautions, but I always struggled with how to apply them in an actual class." She added, "I learned specifically how to connect the characteristics and contraindications of each stage of pregnancy to Pilates movements, and because it was online I could study anytime, which made a real difference in my confidence in class."

"The online courses bring the training we have built in the field over 14 years into the same format," said Jaemin Seo, chief executive of MagicBody. "People who couldn't study because they live in another region or abroad, or because work or childcare made scheduling difficult, can now take the same course on their own schedule."

MagicBody said it plans to widen its instructor training to students in other regions and abroad through its online courses.

MagicBody is a rehabilitation Pilates instructor training organization operated by International Rehabilitation Pilates Association Co., Ltd. Founded in 2012, it has trained 6,438 instructors over 14 years, and graduates have opened 268 certified studios across South Korea and abroad. Its in-person core course runs 11 weeks and 55 hours, and the company reports a 92% employment rate among students who identified employment as their goal, based on internal records. MagicBody issues the registered private qualification "Pilates Instructor" (registration No. 2017-003943, managed by the International Rehabilitation Pilates Association), and its graduates teach in 36 countries.

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