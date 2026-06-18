After Nearly Two Decades of Heinrich’s Advocacy, SunZia Transmission Project is Going Fully Online

SunZia is one of the largest energy infrastructure projects in the Western Hemisphere and will generate affordable, American-made energy and invest billions of dollars across New Mexico

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that after nearly two decades of his advocacy to complete one of the largest energy infrastructure projects in the Western Hemisphere, the SunZia Project has become fully operational.

SunZia is a milestone achievement for Heinrich, who has been working throughout his tenure in Congress toward this moment to help New Mexico generate affordable, American-made energy.

“SunZia becoming fully operational is a milestone more than 18 years in the making and one that I’ve been fighting for since I first came to Congress. Through a whole series of obstacles spanning over a decade and a half, we kept working to move it forward because we knew what it could mean for America’s energy future and New Mexico’s role in leading it. Now, New Mexico is home to one of the largest energy infrastructure projects in the Western Hemisphere.

“One of the reasons SunZia ultimately succeeded is that we brought people together. Local communities, private landowners, the Department of Defense, conservationists, labor unions, and developers all came to the table and worked through difficult challenges to make this project stronger. Along the way, we secured meaningful commitments to environmental stewardship and community benefits that will leave New Mexico better for generations.

“While today is a day to celebrate, it’s also a reminder that it should not take 18 years to build critical energy infrastructure in America. If we want more projects like SunZia that lower costs, strengthen our energy security, and create good-paying jobs people can build their families around, we need a permitting system that gets to yes—or no—faster while maintaining strong environmental standards and meaningful community engagement.”

SunZia includes a 550-mile transmission line spanning New Mexico’s Torrance, Lincoln, and San Miguel Counties. It will deliver up to 3,650 megawatts (MW) of energy and generate an estimated $20.5 billion in economic benefits for New Mexico and the Southwest. The project supported more than 2,000 construction jobs and will create more than 100 permanent jobs as it begins full operations.

For a detailed timeline of Heinrich’s actions to build and bring SunZia online, click here.

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