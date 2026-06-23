Enhanced Provincial Surveillance for Candida auris Colonization

Key Messages The Ministry of Health (“ministry”) is enhancing the provincial surveillance for Candida auris (C. auris) and is requesting all health system partners to voluntarily report newly identified C. auris colonization cases from July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026 .

. The goal is to enhance our understanding of the burden of C. auris in Ontario and to help strengthen protection of the healthcare system.

The disclosure of personal health information when reporting is authorized under section 39(2)(a) of the Personal Health Information Protection Act as it is made for a purpose of the Health Protection and Promotion Act. Context The Ministry of Health is enhancing provincial surveillance for C. auris colonization to improve their understanding of the burden of colonization in Ontario and strengthen protection of the healthcare system. This is a time-limited initiative and will be reassessed in December based on epidemiological and surveillance data collected during this period. Actions Review the attached memo from the Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health for additional guidance on hospital, lab and health care provider key considerations to support C. auris surveillance.

Report C. auris colonization cases to Hamilton Public Health, Infection Prevention & Control Program by faxing reports to 844-444-0295 or calling 905-546-2063 (Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm).

Continue to report all confirmed cases of C. auris infection to Hamilton Public Health no later than the next business day by using the same contact methods. Attachments ACMOH Memo-C.auris-HCP_FINAL_ENG ACMOH Memo-C.auris-HCP_FINAL_FR

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