ESET named a Market Leader in KuppingerCole Analysts’ 2026 Leadership Compass for Managed Detection & Response

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, is proud to be recognized as a Market Leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts’ 2026 Leadership Compass for Managed Detection & Response (MDR). The report evaluates leading vendors delivering advanced threat detection, investigation, and response services.The report highlights ESET’s solid global coverage and growing MDR footprint, alongside strengths including “Fast automated response and containment, mature threat intelligence and research capability, and multilingual support across many regions.” KuppingerCole Analysts also note that “ESET concentrates innovation in ESET PROTECT MDR on usability and automation.”“Organizations today require continuous monitoring and rapid, accurate response to evolving threats,” said Michal Jankech, Vice President, Enterprise & SMB/MSP at ESET. “We are proud to be recognized by KuppingerCole as a Market Leader in MDR. This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality MDR services that combine cutting-edge technology with human expertise, helping organizations stay resilient and detect and respond to cyber threats quickly and effectively.”ESET’s MDR offering, ESET PROTECT MDR, combines 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, rapid response, and advanced analytics within a unified platform. The service is designed to help organizations of all sizes strengthen resilience against evolving cyber threats while simplifying security operations.The Leadership Compass evaluates vendors across multiple dimensions, including product capabilities, innovation, and market presence. It emphasizes the importance of delivering measurable security outcomes, such as reduced mean time, to detect and respond, while supporting customers with managed or co-managed security operations modelsWith cyber threats targeting endpoints, cloud environments, identities, and applications, organizations are increasingly turning to MDR providers for unified visibility and coordinated defense. The report highlights how MDR solutions have evolved to integrate capabilities such as XDR, SIEM, SOAR, and identity threat detection, enabling more efficient and proactive security operations.With ongoing investment in automation, AI-assisted analysis, and threat intelligence, ESET continues to enhance its MDR capabilities and deliver measurable improvements in detection speed, response effectiveness, and overall security posture for customers worldwide.Discover more about the ESET PROTECT MDR.See what industry analysts, independent tests, and IT professionals are saying about ESET and its solutions About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.

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