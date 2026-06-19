Derby Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault / Unlawful Restraint.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5003320

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 06/17/2026 @ approximately 1004 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Unlawful restraint.

ACCUSED: Shawn Turnbaugh

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/17/2026 at approximately 1004 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a possible domestic assault that had occurred in the Town of Derby. Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Shawn Turnbaugh, unlawfully restrained and caused serious bodily harm to a household member. Turnbaugh was located without incident, placed under arrest and charged with the offense(s) of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and unlawful restraint. Turnbaugh was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later to Northern State. Correctional Facility where he was held without bail. Turnbaugh is required to appear in court on 06/18/2026 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/18/2026 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881