Derby Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault / Unlawful Restraint.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5003320
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 06/17/2026 @ approximately 1004 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Unlawful restraint.
ACCUSED: Shawn Turnbaugh
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/17/2026 at approximately 1004 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a possible domestic assault that had occurred in the Town of Derby. Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Shawn Turnbaugh, unlawfully restrained and caused serious bodily harm to a household member. Turnbaugh was located without incident, placed under arrest and charged with the offense(s) of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and unlawful restraint. Turnbaugh was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later to Northern State. Correctional Facility where he was held without bail. Turnbaugh is required to appear in court on 06/18/2026 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/18/2026 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jesse Nash
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov
(802) 334-8881
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