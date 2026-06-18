Black Sanctuaries in Motion Highlights Seattle’s Black History and Present

Churches play a critical role in the story of Black Seattle. They are places of worship, community gathering spaces, organizing hubs, and cultural anchors through decades of change and displacement. In recognition of this significant history, the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods launched Black Sanctuaries in Motion, a multimedia storytelling project documenting these vibrant histories through video, essays, and illustrations. Through research, interviews, and community partnerships, we’re working with selected churches to share their stories about the people who built them, the movements they supported, and the roles they continue to play in Seattle and throughout the Puget Sound region.

First African Methodist Episcopal Church (First A.M.E.) was founded in a Seattle home in 1886. By 1912, the community raised funds to build its first sanctuary and several additions and renovations followed. The congregants of First A.M.E. are community leaders organizing and fighting for civil rights, education, and affordable housing, which they continue to do today. Seattle Department of Neighborhoods collaborated with the Seattle Channel to create a short, illustrated history of First A.M.E., with Council President Joy Hollingsworth as narrator (her grandmother is one of the featured congregants!).

Black Sanctuaries in Motion is part of a larger initiative, the Seattle Black Heritage Project. We know there are gaps in how Black history has been preserved in Seattle. Over the years, the City of Seattle has designated more than 450 landmarks while under 2 percent of them directly reflect Black history—this project aims to bring the community along to change that.

As we work to document landmarks, stories, and the heritage of Black Seattle, we need your help to get it right.

For the next two years, the Department of Neighborhoods Historic Preservation program and its Communications team will highlight Black stories and historic places in Seattle. The project will consolidate existing research into an interactive map where community members can contribute their knowledge by identifying sites. We are connecting with community experts and knowledge holders to learn what is missing. This work will culminate with a Historic Preservation project shaped by community input and priorities.

Explore the Seattle Black Heritage map, where we show what others have documented and what we have already collected. If you have sites or stories to add, fill out this short survey, and we will include your memory on the map. Because Black history is Seattle history. And we want to make sure we’re telling our city’s full story.

This video story was made possible with funding from King County 4Culture. Research by Michelle Bacca and review from Stephanie Johnson-Toliver, President, Black Heritage Society of Washington State. Written and illustrated by Susie Philipsen, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods. Editing and videography by Ian Devier, Seattle Channel. Narrated by Council President Joy Hollingsworth. Archival photos provided by First A.M.E. Church, Seattle Municipal Archive, Museum of History & Industry. All with permission from Reverend Doctor Carey G. Anderson, First African Methodist Episcopal church. Thank you to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods Historic Preservation staff for championing this work.