Travel Tips: Team USA match, Juneteenth, Fremont Fair, & more (June 18-July 2, 2026)

It’s going to be another busy weekend in Seattle. Team USA takes on Australia at Seattle Stadium (aka Lumen Field), there are Juneteenth events around town, a Mariners game at T-Mobile Park – and that’s all just this Friday!

Summers in Seattle are packed with things to do and places to explore. That’s why we’re resuming our biweekly “Travel Tips” series this summer.

To help you get where you need to go with confidence, every two weeks we’ll share a roundup of:

Planned construction and travel impacts

Summer tips like free shuttles and other special transit services

Make sure to check the SDOT Blog and follow us on social media. For real-time traffic information and advisories visit our Traveler’s Map on seattle.gov/Travelers and follow @SDOTtraffic on X.

For travel resources like “how to” videos covering transit basics, links to our regional transit partners, and more visit FlipYourTrip.org.

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SDOT planned construction and travel impacts

Please note: our construction projects take place throughout Seattle. To stay informed about projects near you, subscribe to our email updates. Select from a list of projects and subscribe to the ones you’re most interested in.

A temporary construction pause in key areas throughout Seattle is in effect through July 7.

RELATED: Inside Seattle’s World Cup traffic strategy: Roadside Chat with head of construction & mobility | #WCSeattle

We will continue some activities during the construction pause that will not affect traffic on NE 130th St, Roosevelt Way NE, or NE 125th St.

Week of June 15

Concrete pouring for the roadway and sidewalks at 1st Ave NE (Work Zone 1) and 10th Ave NE (Work Zone 3)

Utility work at 8th Ave NE (Work Zone 2) and 10th Ave NE (Work Zone 3)

Overnight work June 22 & 23

WHAT: Overnight pavement marking (striping) work

WHEN: Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23 from 8 PM to 6 AM

WHERE: Roosevelt Way NE at 8th Ave NE and 10th Ave NE

Week of June 22

Concrete pouring for the roadway and sidewalks at 10th Ave NE (Work Zone 3)

Utility work at 8th Ave NE (Work Zone 2) and 10th Ave NE (Work Zone 3)

Week of June 29

Concrete pouring for the roadway and sidewalks at 10th Ave NE (Work Zone 3)

Utility work at 8th Ave NE (Work Zone 2) and 10th Ave NE (Work Zone 3)

Work Zone Map:

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Announcements from other agencies

Please note: This is just a brief roundup of major announcements. Make sure to check other news and alert pages for agencies like King County Metro, Sound Transit, WSDOT, Seattle Center Monorail, and Washington State Ferries.

No major announcements from other agencies to report as of this writing.

Visit News + alerts on FlipYourTrip.org for links to travel alerts from SDOT and other local transportation agencies.

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Major league sports home games

Mariner Moose gives a high five during the grand opening event in March 2026 for Sound Transit’s Crosslake Connection, which brought the Link 2 Line to Seattle. Photo: Sound Transit

FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026

Upcoming matches at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field):

June 19 (Noon PT): United States vs. Australia (Group D)

June 24 (Noon PT): Qatar vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B)

June 26 (8 PM PT): Egypt vs. Iran (Group G)

July 1 (1PM PT): Round of 32 Match 82

July 6 (5pm PT): Round of 16 Match 94

Don’t miss our #WCSeattle series:

Seattle’s traffic strategy: Roadside Chat with head of construction & mobility

Read more on the SDOT Blog and visit seattle.gov/FIFA.

Seattle Mariners

Upcoming games at T Mobile Arena:

Thursday, June 18 vs Orioles @ 1:10 PM

Friday, June 19 vs Red Sox @ 7:10 PM

Saturday, June 20 vs Red Sox @ 7:10 PM

Sunday, June 21 vs Red Sox @ 1:10 PM

Monday, June 29 vs Angels @ 6:40 PM

Tuesday, June 30 vs Angels @ 6:40 PM

Thursday, July 2 vs Angels @ 6:40 PM

Learn more on mlb.com/mariners.

Seattle Storm

Upcoming games at Climate Pledge Arena:

Monday, June 22 vs Dallas Wings @ 7 PM

Thursday, June 25 vs New York Liberty @ 7 PM

Saturday, June 27 vs Atalanta dream @ 6 PM

Learn more on storm.wnba.com.

Seattle Sounders FC

No upcoming matches just yet.

Learn more on soundersfc.com.

Seattle Reign FC

No upcoming matches just yet.

Learn more on reignfc.com.

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Community celebrations

Please note: We’ve highlighted several upcoming events that you might be interested in – but this is not intended as a comprehensive list of every event in the city.

This event is FREE and open to the public!

Where: 1035 South Myrtle Street

What: We encourage you to bring your furry friends for fun and food at the new dog park. There will be a group dog walk from Ruby Chow Park to the new off-leash dog area beginning at 10:30 am. We look forward to seeing you there!

More events:

This showcase is FREE and open to the public!

Where: ARTS at King Street Station; 303 S. Jackson St., Top Floor

When: Wednesday–Saturday, 11 AM–5 PM, and until 8 PM on Thursdays

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Good to know this summer

A SEA26 Match Day shuttle in Pioneer Square on Monday, June 17, the day of the Belgium vs. Egypt match at Seattle Stadium. Photo: SDOT

Free SEA26 Match Day shuttle

On FIFA World Cup match days, you can catch a free ride on the SEA26 match day shuttle.

VIEW A SEA26 MATCH DAY SHUTTLE MAP

It will run on a loop throughout downtown Seattle, connecting passengers between the Seattle Stadium, Seattle Center and more stops along the way during SEA26 soccer matches.

Service is provided by King County Metro. Check their website for schedule changes and updates.

Free Waterfront Shuttle (through Labor Day)

This summer, you can catch a free waterfront shuttle that stops at some of Seattle’s most popular destinations.

VIEW A WATERFRONT SHUTTLE MAP

The Waterfront Shuttle connects to:

Seattle Center and the Space Needle

Pike Place Market and Overlook Walk

Waterfront Park and the Seattle Great Wheel

Chinatown-International District

Seattle Ferry Terminal and Pier 50

Service is provided by King County Metro through September 7. Check their website for schedule changes and updates.

Take Trailhead Direct to popular hiking spots

Trailhead Direct is King County’s transit-to-trails service, making it easier for residents and visitors to explore the region’s outdoor spaces without the stress of driving or parking.

Thanks to the support of Seattleites, SDOT will fund 50% of Trailhead Direct’s 2026 operating costs through the Seattle Transit Measure (STM).

Whether you’re out on Mt. Si or in the Issaquah Alps—or any time you’re out in nature—park to be bear aware. In most cases, park officials say bears will do their very best to get away from you before you even realize they’re around.

Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife officials advise people to avoid black bears. Hike in groups and make noise to let bears know you’re nearby. If approached by one, stand up, wave your hands and talk in a low voice while backing away and avoiding direct eye contact. Officials also recommend carrying bear spray.

More info: Black bear | Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife

New protected bike lane in Fremont We recently finished installing the new protected bike lane on Fremont Ave N, between N 34th St and N 35th St, as part of the Route 40 – Transit-Plus Multimodal Corridor project. Perfect timing for Solstice Fair and Parade and FIFA World Cup festivities! More than 500,000 bike and scooter riders have crossed the Fremont Bridge so far this year.

Looking south toward the Fremont Bridge, a bicyclist rides in the new protected bike lane on Fremont Ave N between N 34th St and N 35th St, with a Route 40 bus alongside. Photo: SDOT

RELATED: Riding bikes and scooters in Seattle: FIFA World Cup Guide | #WCSeattle

Travel Tip: Check out some of the best places to ride in Seattle!

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Stay connected

Stay in the know by following SDOT across our channels:

Web | Blog | X | X Traffic | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Flickr | Customer Service | Alert Seattle

For travel tools, video guides, and resources from our regional transit partners, visit FlipYourTrip.org.

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