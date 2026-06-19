LAS VEGAS PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO EXPANDS SERVICES TO INCLUDE COUPLES BOUDOIR AND AFTER-DARK PORTRAIT EXPERIENCES

Established Las Vegas photographer expands services with new couples-focused photography experiences celebrating connection and confidence.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheBoudoirCafe - A Las Vegas-based photography studio known for its personalized portrait experiences, today announced the expansion of its services to include couples boudoir photography and after-dark portrait sessions exclusively for clients in the Las Vegas area.With years of experience in boudoir photography, the studio is broadening its offerings to meet growing demand from couples seeking creative and professionally guided photography experiences that capture connection, confidence, and authentic moments. The expanded services build on the studio's established reputation for creating a comfortable environment where clients can express themselves through artistic, lifestyle-focused photography. "Our goal has always been to create images that tell meaningful stories and celebrate the unique connection between people," said CHERIE STEINBERG COTE, founder of Theboudoircafe. "The addition of couples boudoir and after-dark photography allows us to offer new experiences for clients looking to document important moments in a creative and memorable way."Serving clients exclusively in Las Vegas, the studio specializes in customized sessions tailored to each couple's preferences, comfort level, and vision. The photography experience is designed to emphasize trust, communication, and collaboration throughout the creative process. Over the years, the studio's work has been featured in photography publications, wedding magazines, and national media outlets, helping establish its presence within the portrait photography industry. As Las Vegas continues to attract couples celebrating milestones, anniversaries, engagements, weddings, and special occasions, Theboudoircafe aims to provide distinctive photography experiences that reflect the city's vibrant lifestyle and creative spirit.The studio's expanded offerings include:• Couples boudoir photography• After-dark couples portrait sessions• Luxury boudoir photography• Personalized portrait experiences• Relationship and milestone photographyClients interested in learning more about available sessions, viewing portfolio examples, or scheduling a consultation can visit https://theboudoircafe.com About The Boudoir CaféTheboudoircafe is a Las Vegas-based photography studio specializing in boudoir, couples, and lifestyle photography. With a focus on personalized experiences and artistic storytelling, the studio helps clients create meaningful images that celebrate confidence, connection, and life's memorable moments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.