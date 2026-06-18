House approves Smit’s plan to rename a portion of M-40 as Chief David Haverdink Memorial Highway

State Rep. Rachelle Smit today secured the passage of her plan to rename a portion of M-40, between 132nd and 138th avenues, in Allegan County as Chief David Haverdink Memorial Highway.

“Last Christmas, Chief Haverdink was tragically killed in the line of duty after receiving fatal injuries from a vehicle that hit him,” said Smit, R-Martin. “His family and community mourn the loss of this much loved and respected husband, father, grandfather, and leader who gave so much during his life. Looking back on the life and service of Chief Haverdink, I hope we all can come together to honor and commemorate a West Michigan hero.”

David Haverdink served as the chief of the Hamilton Fire Department for 40 of his 51 years with the department. Haverdink also served as sheriff of the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Chief Haverdink was tragically killed in the line of duty while assisting on the scene of a medical incident on Christmas Day in 2025. He is survived by his wife, 5 children, and 2 grandchildren.

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