Jia Pota Commemorates 204th Anniversary of Raja Gulab Singh Ji's Raj Tilak by Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji

S. Bijay Singh and Dr. Satpreet Singh, PhD

First-ever commemoration at Jia Pota honors the 1822 Raj Tilak of Raja Gulab Singh Ji by Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji, celebrating heritage, peace, and unity.

AKHNOOR, JAMMU AND KASHMIR, INDIA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of participants from diverse communities gathered at the historic Jia Pota Ghat in Akhnoor on June 17, 2026, to commemorate the 204th anniversary of the Raj Tilak (Tajposhi) of Raja Gulab Singh Ji, conferred by Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji on June 17, 1822.The event marked the first-ever night commemoration of this historic occasion in Jammu and Kashmir and was organized by the Management Committee of Gurdwara Sant Baba Sunder Singh Ji Tapo Asthan, Akhnoor, under the leadership of S. Ranvir Singh, Member, District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) Akhnoor and Joint Secretary, DGPC Jammu, with support from the Tourism Department and cooperation from civil society organizations.The historic ceremony of 1822 at Jia Pota is widely recognized as a significant milestone in the political history of the region. Organizers stated that the commemoration was intended to promote awareness of the site's historical importance while encouraging dialogue around shared heritage, social harmony, and cultural preservation.Community Participation Reflects Shared HeritageThe programme witnessed participation from representatives of multiple faiths, community organizations, historians, scholars, public representatives, and citizens from across the region.Addressing the gathering, Kunwarani Ritu Singh Ji, Grand Daughter-in-Law of Raja Gulab Singh Ji, emphasized the enduring relevance of the values associated with both Raja Gulab Singh Ji and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji."The legacy of Raja Gulab Singh Ji and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji belongs to all communities. Their examples of justice, religious tolerance, and inclusive governance continue to inspire generations. It is important that younger generations preserve this heritage and strengthen the bonds of peace, respect, and brotherhood," she said.Heritage Preservation and Tourism DevelopmentShri Mohan Lal Bhagat, MLA Akhnoor, described Jia Pota as an important historical landmark and emphasized the need to preserve and promote the site as a heritage and tourism destination."Jia Pota occupies a unique place in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. Continued efforts to preserve and develop this site can help future generations better understand the region's rich historical and cultural heritage," Bhagat said.Historians and Scholars Discuss Historical LegacyA special session featured discussions by historians and scholars who examined the historical significance of the 1822 investiture ceremony and the administrative contributions of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji and Raja Gulab Singh Ji.Delivering a keynote address, Dr. Satpreet Singh , Chairman of the University of Khalsa , California, USA, and Director of the Sikh Institute of Higher Education and Association , emphasized the enduring relevance of the values exemplified by Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji and Raja Gulab Singh Ji."History serves its greatest purpose when it helps society build a better future," said Dr. Satpreet Singh. "The leadership demonstrated by Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji and Raja Gulab Singh Ji reflects principles of justice, responsible governance, religious coexistence, and respect for human dignity. Their legacy reminds us that strong institutions are built upon fairness, inclusion, and service to all people regardless of faith or background. These values remain highly relevant in today's world and continue to offer guidance for building peaceful and prosperous societies."S. Bijay Singh, Secretary of Dharam Prachar Committee, Amritsar, emphasized the importance of historical education and preservation."Historic sites such as Jia Pota are living classrooms that connect present and future generations with their cultural roots. Preserving these landmarks and sharing their stories helps strengthen historical awareness and encourages appreciation for the diverse traditions that have shaped our society," he said.Speaking on behalf of the organizers, S. Ranvir Singh, Member DGPC Akhnoor and Joint Secretary DGPC Jammu, said the event was intended to bring communities together around a shared historical legacy."This commemoration is not only about remembering an important historical event but also about celebrating the values of harmony, mutual respect, and unity that continue to resonate today. The overwhelming participation from people of different backgrounds demonstrates the enduring significance of our shared heritage," said Ranvir Singh.Historians S. Kanwal Singh and S. Randheer Singh also addressed the gathering, discussing the historical context of the 1822 ceremony and the contributions of both rulers to regional governance and development.Broad Participation from Community LeadersThe programme was attended by numerous dignitaries and community leaders, including Shri Mohan Lal Bhagat, MLA Akhnoor; S. Ranvir Singh, Member DGPC Akhnoor and Joint Secretary DGPC Jammu; Kunwarani Ritu Singh Ji; Dr. Satpreet Singh, Chairman, University of Khalsa, California, USA; S. Vijay Singh, Secretary, Dharam Prachar Committee, Amritsar; S. Tarlochan Singh, Member, Khalsa Diwan Amritsar; S. Gurpej Singh, Member, Khalsa Diwan Amritsar; S. Jagpal Singh, Cashier DGPC Jammu; S. Karan Singh Bali, Member DGPC Jammu East; S. Avtar Singh, Member DGPC Digiana; Dr. Gafoor Ahmed; Shri Shakti Singh, Founder, Civil Society and Press Club Akhnoor; Shri Shiv Gupta, President, Civil Society Akhnoor; Smt. Kuldeep Kour; S. Satwant Singh Wazir, Pradhan, Naujwan Sabha Rehari Jammu; Shri K. P. Singh, Chairman, Raja Gulab Foundation; Shri Rakesh Malhotra; S. Tajinder Singh, Advisor Member, Kisan Board Jammu and Kashmir; S. Arjun Singh; S. Jaswant Singh (Bala); S. Swaran Singh (Sohal); S. Swaran Singh (Sungal); S. Gagandeep Singh; S. Kanwal Singh; and S. Randheer Singh.Vote of ThanksDelivering the vote of thanks, S. Tajinder Singh, Advisor Member, Kisan Board Jammu and Kashmir, expressed appreciation to the guests, scholars, public representatives, media representatives, civil society members, and participants who contributed to the success of the programme.He noted that the commemoration served not only as a remembrance of a significant historical milestone but also as an opportunity to reaffirm commitments toward peace, communal harmony, and preservation of the region's shared cultural heritage.The event concluded with a collective pledge to continue efforts aimed at preserving the historical significance of Jia Pota and promoting the enduring values of peace, justice, mutual respect, and social harmony associated with the region's rich historical legacy.About the OrganizersThe event was organized by the Management Committee of Gurdwara Sant Baba Sunder Singh Ji Tapo Asthan, Akhnoor, with support from local stakeholders committed to heritage preservation, historical education, and community engagement initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir.Media ContactManagement CommitteeGurdwara Sant Baba Sunder Singh Ji Tapo AsthanAkhnoor, Jammu & Kashmir, India

State foundation Day of Jammu And Kashmir SHER-E- PUNJAB MAHARAJA RANJIT SINGH

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