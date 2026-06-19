Idaho Fish and Game relocates yearling moose from Rupert

On Wednesday, June 18, a yearling moose was relocated after the Magic Valley Region received a report of the moose in a residential yard in Rupert near Interstate 84.

Idaho Fish and Game wildlife staff safely anesthetized and captured the moose before relocating it to more suitable moose habitat in the southeastern portion of the region.

The Magic Valley Region receives multiple reports each year of moose wandering through the Rupert and Burley areas. These are most often yearling moose that have recently been driven off by their mothers as she prepares to care for a new calf. As yearling moose venture out on their own, their movements can bring them into agricultural areas, communities, and along roadways.