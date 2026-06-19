HRSA grants supporting maternal and child health available 

The Health Resources and Services Administration Maternal and Child Health Bureau has announced grant opportunities available supporting maternal and child health initiatives. The Maternal Produce Prescription Program, or MP3, will provide grants for the development and implementation of community-based produce prescription programs and related nutrition education for maternal populations at risk of poor health outcomes due to nutrition insecurity and other health-related factors. Grants are also available for the Regional Pediatric Prevention Network, which will provide funding to hospitals working on advancing pediatric emergency and disaster preparedness locally, regionally and nationally, including for children with special healthcare needs and behavioral health concerns, children living in poverty, and children in rural, remote and tribal areas. The network will include at least 10 children’s hospitals, or their university pediatric partners, as well as community partners. The application deadline is July 17 for the MP3 and RPPN programs.

Funding is also available for the Maternal Health Emergency Management Training program, which seeks to increase capacity and improve the quality of care provided by clinicians and first responders who encounter pregnant and postpartum women in nondelivery and/or low-resource clinical settings. The deadline to apply for the MHEMT program is July 20.

