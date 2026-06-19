Hospital and health system leaders participate in Healthcare of Tomorrow Conference 

Hospital and health system leaders gathered June 17 and 18 in Washington, D.C., for U.S. News & World Report’s Healthcare of Tomorrow Conference, focusing on the future of healthcare delivery. AHA Chair-elect Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, S.D., participated in a panel titled “Reimagining Healthcare: The Hospital and Health System of Tomorrow.” The session included discussion on challenges and opportunities shaping the future of hospitals and health systems, and involved topics such as artificial intelligence and digital transformation, care delivery models, community partnerships and sustainable financial performance.

“When I think about the future of health care, I believe success will be defined by how well organizations can connect care across settings, specialties and communities to better serve patients,” said Gassen. “The organizations that will be best positioned for the future are those that can combine deep local relationships and community trust with the capabilities needed to deliver increasingly complex care, invest in innovation, develop the workforce and keep care accessible and affordable over the long term.” Former AHA Board Member Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Sutter Health, and Redonda Miller, M.D., president and CEO of The Johns Hopkins Hospital, also participated on the panel.