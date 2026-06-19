Summit Legacy Legal Advances Denver Estate Planning with Enhanced Probate Advocacy Suite

Summit Legacy Legal Stefano Mittone

Summit Legacy Legal launches its Enhanced Probate Advocacy Suite, a service model for estate disputes and litigation in Denver, led by veteran trial attorneys.

The Enhanced Probate Advocacy Suite marks a milestone in our commitment to Denver families, delivering strategic advocacy for complex transitions and clear structures that protect long-term wishes.” — says Stefano Mittone, Partner at Summit Legacy Legal.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summit Legacy Legal , PLLC, an estate planning and probate law firm, officially announces the introduction of its "Enhanced Probate Advocacy Suite" for clients in Denver and the surrounding Front Range communities. The expansion marks the formal integration of high-stakes litigation protocols into the firm’s estate planning and elder law service portfolio, addressing the increasing demand for trial-ready representation in contested estate matters.The Denver-based firm distinguishes itself by applying a litigation-focused perspective to traditional estate planning. Partners Stefano Mittone and Bernadette “Nina” Vazquez, both of whom possess extensive backgrounds in complex trial advocacy and high-stakes estate matters, utilize their combined 20-year history to navigate trust contests, probate litigation, and guardianship challenges. This strategic methodology ensures that all estate documents are structured with the foresight necessary to withstand legal disputes.The Enhanced Probate Advocacy Suite focuses on three critical areas of legacy protection : contested probate administration, protective elder law, and strategic wealth transfer. The firm’s methodology incorporates specialized planning for Medicaid eligibility, business succession, and special needs trusts. By prioritizing a dual-perspective approach balancing compassionate counseling with technical courtroom resolve, the firm aims to provide fiduciaries and beneficiaries with a sophisticated framework for conflict resolution.Operating from its primary locations in Greenwood Village and Lakewood, Summit Legacy Legal provides accessible legal guidance for probate administration, irrevocable trusts, and adult guardianship. The firm remains committed to transparency and precision, ensuring that all legal instruments comply with the specific requirements of Colorado probate law and current regulatory standards.

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