Paraguayan volunteers gain firsthand health care experience supporting AMISTAD audiologists

During AMISTAD 2026, two Paraguayan volunteers stood at the intersection of education and international partnership, working alongside U.S. Air Force audiologists to deliver specialty hearing care at Unidad de Salud Familiar Niño de Jesús.

Nathaly Abigail Alfonso Ledesma, a 22-year-old speech-language pathology student from the Catholic University of Asunción, and Edgar Rodolfo Darío Suárez Masi, a Ministry of Health finance and economics professional, are among more than 40 volunteers from Paraguayan universities and the ministry supporting AMISTAD 2026 across multiple health care facilities. At Unidad de Salud Familiar Niño de Jesús, they help patients and U.S. Air Force audiologists communicate while using the mission to strengthen their English skills and support their country’s public health system.

Alfonso Ledesma, who has studied English since she was 14 and teaches basic English to preschool-aged children, volunteered to gain clinical experience and improve her conversational English while learning from health care professionals in a real-world environment.

“I volunteered for the experience and to learn more,” she said. “Every day I am practicing English, learning medical vocabulary and seeing how health care professionals work with patients. It has helped me become more confident and given me a better understanding of the different paths I can take in my career.”

Suárez Masi, who recently completed an English course and works in finance and economics for the Ministry of Health, has been at the clinic daily throughout the mission.

While he is not a health care provider, he supports clinic operations and interprets for patients and providers, using the opportunity to develop his conversational English while contributing directly to the health system he normally supports from an office setting.

He said the experience has helped him feel like he is making a difference and supporting the Ministry of Health while improving his English skills. Volunteers like Suárez Masi and Nathaly Abigail Alfonso Ledesma are “absolutely essential,” said Maj. Emily Wielert, an audiologist assigned to the 59th Medical Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

“They help us communicate with patients, explain procedures and build trust with families. They understand the culture, the community and help ensure patients leave knowing what we found and what their next steps are.”

At Unidad de Salud Familiar Niño de Jesús, audiology services are not normally available on site. During AMISTAD 2026, U.S. Air Force audiologists provided hearing screenings, evaluations and patient education for children and families who may otherwise face barriers to accessing specialty hearing care.

As families moved through the clinic, volunteers like Alfonso Ledesma and Suárez Masi helped facilitate communication between providers and patients in an environment where conversations often shifted between Spanish and Guaraní. Their support helped ensure patients understood testing procedures, results and recommendations for follow-on care.

The role of volunteers is especially important in audiology, where providers rely on clear communication to conduct evaluations, explain findings and discuss treatment options.

“We could still provide care without them, but it would take much longer and be much more difficult,” Wielert said.

“Communication is a huge part of what we do. We’re not just running tests. We’re helping families understand their hearing health, and the volunteers make those conversations possible.”

For Maj. Tracy Hoover, an audiologist assigned to the 10th Medical Group at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado, the partnership has benefited both providers and volunteers.

“They’ve been incredible,” Hoover said. “They’re enthusiastic, eager to learn and willing to jump in wherever they’re needed. Whether they’re helping translate, working with patients or helping us understand local customs, they’ve become an important part of our team.”

Throughout the mission, Alfonso Ledesma observed hearing evaluations, assisted with patient interactions and saw firsthand how hearing health can affect communication, education and quality of life.

“One of the most rewarding parts has been watching her gain confidence throughout the week,” Hoover said. “She’s getting exposure to things that aren’t always taught in a classroom. Every patient is different. Learning how to adapt, communicate and connect with people comes through experience.”

Hoover said the mission also highlights the importance of expanding access to specialty care.

“Many of the patients we’re seeing don’t have regular access to audiology services,” Hoover said. “Being able to identify hearing issues, educate families and connect them with follow-on care can have a significant impact, especially for children.”

For Alfonso Ledesma and Suárez Masi, the experience reinforced the importance of communication in health care while providing a glimpse into potential future paths.

“Working with the audiologists has been one of my favorite parts of this experience,” Alfonso Ledesma said. “I’ve learned that health care is not only about treating patients. It’s also about listening, communicating and making people feel comfortable. Those are lessons I will take with me wherever my career leads.”

As AMISTAD 2026 continues across Paraguay, volunteers and health care professionals work side by side to expand access to care, share knowledge and strengthen the partnership between Paraguay and the United States.