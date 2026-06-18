Governor Abbott Appoints Emily Groomer To Texas Early Learning Council

TEXAS, June 18 - June 18, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Emily Groomer to the Texas Early Learning Council for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Texas Early Learning Council serves as Texas’ State Advisory Council as required by the Improving Head Start for School Readiness Act of 2007. The Council utilizes its breadth of stakeholder representation to increase coordination and collaboration across state agencies and local program and service providers in order to improve the quality of and access to early childhood services across Texas.

Emily Groomer of Fort Worth is an early childhood special education state coordinator at the Texas Education Agency. She was previously an early childhood special education specialist at the Education Service Center Region 11 and a special education teacher at Del Valle Independent School District. Groomer received a Bachelor of Arts in English from The University of Texas (UT) at Austin and a Master of Special Education from UT Rio Grande Valley.