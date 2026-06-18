Governor Abbott Announces Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund Grant To Schunk Xycarb Technology

TEXAS, June 18 - June 18, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $3.9 million has been extended to Schunk Xycarb Technology Inc. (Xycarb) for an expansion of their production facility in Georgetown, which is expected to create 25 new jobs and represents more than $42 million in capital investment.

“Texas is the premier manufacturing powerhouse of the country,” said Governor Abbott. “With this expansion of their production facility in Georgetown, Xycarb will further strengthen an essential supply chain for semiconductor manufacturers in Texas and create more high-skilled jobs in the region. When we attract new investment from industry leaders, we expand economic opportunity for hardworking Texans and advance Texas’ leadership in semiconductor manufacturing.”

Xycarb, part of the global Schunk Xycarb Group, manufactures and refurbishes silicon carbide (SiC) coated graphite, quartz, ceramic, and silicon components used in semiconductor wafer processing. Xycarb is expanding its operations facility to double their square footage, increase production and cleanroom space, and add further automation capabilities.

“This TSIF award underscores the critical importance of building an ecosystem of technology companies supporting leading fabs here in the United States,” said Xycarb President Ulrich von Hülsen. “The funding will not only expand our production and engineering facilities but also reconfirms the State of Texas’ position as a key region for specialized companies providing a sustainable economic outlook for the national semiconductor industry.”

“This expansion highlights the kind of strategic growth we want to see in our communities,” said Senator Charles Schwertner. “High-quality jobs, long-term investments, and stronger domestic production capabilities are a win for our workforce, our local economy, and the future of technology manufacturing in Texas.”

View more information about Schunk Xycarb Technology.

Governor Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF), a grant program to continue Texas’ leadership in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium (TSIC). These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a division within the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.