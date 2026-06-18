Governor Abbott Celebrates Texas New World Screwworm Grants

TEXAS, June 18 - June 18, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted Texas institutions that were selected to receive significant funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) New World Screwworm (NWS) Grand Challenge. The USDA announced approximately $105 million for 40 innovative projects nationwide, with multiple awards going to Texas universities and research institutions to strengthen NWS detection, control, and eradication capabilities.

"Texas is no stranger to the New World screwworm threat and we are prepared to push this danger out of our state for good,” said Governor Abbott. “These grants will empower Texans on the front lines to eradicate the screwworm and protect our livestock industry. I thank Secretary Rollins for her swift action on these awards and for her steadfast support as Texas brings this pest to its end.”

Texas institutions receiving awards include projects led by Texas Tech University, Texas A&M AgriLife Research, The University of Texas at Arlington, The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and other Texas A&M entities. The funded work spans sterile insect technique enhancements, novel traps and lures, therapeutics, AI-enabled surveillance, drone monitoring, and other tools to bolster preparedness and response. Full grant information is available here.

“We launched the Grand Challenge expecting bold, innovative, and science-backed ideas to fight New World screwworm, and the proposals delivered just that,” said USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins. “These projects represent the creativity, scientific rigor, and determination we need to reinforce our existing efforts, empower our producers, and safeguard American agriculture and our food supply. We have beaten this pest before, and by leveraging innovative solutions and advancements in technology we will beat it again in record time.”

USDA launched the NWS Grand Challenge on January 21, 2026, as part of Secretary Rollins’ five-pronged plan to support producers, protect the food supply, and build long-term resilience. The initiative drew 226 applications requesting roughly $664 million before selecting the 40 funded projects.

Texans are urged to stay vigilant in the fight against NWS. Inspect livestock and pets for wounds and report suspected cases, including in wildlife, immediately. For livestock and pets, report to the TAHC's 24-hour veterinarian call line at 1-800-550-8242. For wildlife reports, to Texas Parks and Wildlife’s 24-hour biologists' call line at 512-389-4505. Do not move affected animals. For the latest updates, guidance, and resources, visit the TAHC at tahc.texas.gov/emergency/nws.html or the USDA at screwworm.gov.