FAA and EASA Pledge Cooperation for the New Era of Aviation

Thursday, June 18, 2026

WASHINGTON - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) reaffirmed their commitment to advancing global aviation safety through deeper collaboration, transparency, and trust during a period of rapid technological innovation. The renewed dedication was made at the 2026 FAA and EASA International Safety Conference in Chantilly, Virginia.

“This is one of the most innovative moments in aviation, not just for America but also for our international partners,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “Sharing information and fostering conversations about safety allow us to strengthen our international partnerships and ensure aviation systems evolve safely and efficiently.”

“As aviation evolves at an unprecedented pace, strong cooperation between regulators is essential to maintain the highest level of safety," said Florian Guillermet, Executive Director of EASA. "By working together, sharing expertise, and aligning our approaches, EASA and the FAA can support innovation while preserving public confidence in aviation.”

Discussions at the three-day conference on the theme “Safety Together: Innovation, Integration and Trust” reinforced the importance of global regulatory partnerships to advance aviation safety and prepare the future of aviation.

The FAA and EASA pledged to:

Prioritize cooperation at all organizational levels in line with the U.S. - European Union Aviation Safety Agreement.

Strengthen information exchange on safety oversight to promote a strong safety culture and advance best practices globally.

Advance Safety Management Systems (SMS) toward proactive, data-driven decision-making.

Expand on collaborating and sharing operational data to support rulemaking.

Streamline the approval processes for advance aviation technologies and operations to harmonize certification pathways

Accelerate the safe integration of automated flightdeck technologies to improve crew performance and enhance safety.

Accelerate the use of Portable Electronic Devices in the cockpit to transform operations with real-time data.

Modernize aircrew training and simulator capabilities to sustain pilot competence in automated environments.

Enhance information sharing and improve coordination on emerging safety risks from external challenges including cyber threats, conflict zones, GPS/GNSS interference and extreme weather.

Work together to support global aviation safety initiatives through collaboration with other regulatory authorities and organizations

The FAA and EASA’s executive leadership will meet regularly to review progress, identify emerging priorities and share progress on implementation of the commitments outlined in this pledge.

The FAA-EASA International Aviation Safety Conference brings together around 400 senior aviation professionals from regulators, manufacturers, airlines and associations from all over the world. The event is held annually and is alternately hosted by the FAA and EASA. Next year’s conference will take place in Cologne, Germany on June 22- 24, 2027.

Learn more about the FAA’s international work and collaboration. Learn more about EASA.