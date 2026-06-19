Governor Morrisey Announces More Than $700,000 to Support Rural Victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault ...

Charleston, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced $701,410 in grant funding to strengthen services for victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking in rural communities across West Virginia.

"Every West Virginian deserves to live free from violence and abuse, regardless of where they call home," said Governor Morrisey. "These grants help ensure victims in our rural communities have access to advocacy, shelter, crisis intervention, and other critical services when they need them most. Supporting victims and holding offenders accountable remains an important priority for our administration."

The funding, provided through the West Virginia Rural Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program, will help organizations expand victim advocacy, crisis intervention, housing assistance, court accompaniment, community outreach, and coordinated local response efforts in rural areas throughout the state.

The grants are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

Recipients include:

West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Inc. - $186,670

Funding will continue services provided by co-located advocates serving victims of domestic violence in rural communities across West Virginia.

Women's Aid in Crisis, Inc. - $150,612

Funding will support advocacy, crisis intervention, housing assistance, referrals, and court accompaniment for victims in Barbour, Randolph, and Tucker counties.

Family Refuge Center - $136,897

Funding will provide victim advocacy, crisis intervention, housing assistance, referrals, and court accompaniment for survivors in Greenbrier County.

Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center - $132,283

Funding will support a Rural Domestic Violence Specialist serving the Eastern Panhandle through victim advocacy, housing assistance, community referrals, and coordinated response efforts.

Branches Domestic Violence Shelter (Huntington) - $94,948

Funding will support a Domestic Violence Specialist serving Mason County by providing victim advocacy, referrals to community resources, housing assistance, and coordination with local response teams.