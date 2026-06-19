Doctor taking patient's blood pressure

Mid-year is a great time to check in on your health and ensure you’re up to date on recommended preventive screenings. Regular screenings—such as annual wellness visits, blood pressure checks, and cancer screenings—play a key role in early detection and prevention. Many conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and certain cancers, may not show symptoms early on, making routine screenings essential for maintaining long-term health. (cdc.gov)

Taking a proactive approach to your health can help identify potential concerns before they become more serious. Scheduling preventive care visits, following up on recommended tests, and staying informed about your health needs are simple steps that can make a lasting impact. Regular check-ins with your healthcare provider also help establish health baselines, monitor changes over time, and ensure you receive the right care at the right time.

As the year reaches its midpoint, consider taking a few moments to check if you're due for any health screenings or wellness visits. Scheduling a yearly checkup, looking at your family health history, and getting recommended screenings can help you stay healthy. By making preventive care a priority, you can help protect your health for the rest of the year and in the years to come.

Sources:

CDC – Preventive Care

U.S. Preventive Services Task Force – Screening Recommendations

If you’re an Anthem member, be sure to visit the Anthem Health and Wellness page on our website for more tips and tools to aid in your health journey.

Have questions about your benefits? Call Anthem Member Services at 855-641-4862, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

To speak with an Anthem nurse or coach, call 866-901-0746 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday - Friday.