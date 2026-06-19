Health for men looks a little different compared to women, especially when it comes to risk factors for certain health conditions. Thanks to new advancements in screenings and recommendations, technology is helping prevent certain conditions and is keeping more men healthy longer.

As a man, you may be at greater risk for certain health conditions. Things like cholesterol, blood pressure, diet, stress and exercise each play a part in helping to prevent some of the conditions you may be most at risk for. Luckily, regular checkups and preventive screenings can help spot early signs when something isn’t quite right

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Why is preventive care important?

During your annual physical care exam, your Primary Care Provider (PCP) can focus on keeping you healthy and catching illnesses earlier, before they progress and become larger problems. While not all conditions can be avoided, seeing a PCP regularly can go a long way to help prevent certain illnesses.

At the annual wellness visit, a PCP may ask you about the medicines you take and other providers you see. PCPs can also order additional tests to proactively monitor any concerns based on family or health history.

Yearly visits are a good way for a PCP to check in on any screening tests you may need that year. They can also review your records to see if you are up to date on shots. PCPs typically take time to talk to people about their daily habits. This includes talking to you about a balanced diet and regular physical activity. Both are effective ways to help prevent chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

What’s considered preventive care?

Preventive care includes the services you get as part of a routine wellness exam. During your annual exam, your primary care provider can help guide you through your care. As they get to know you, they can better understand your health needs. Preventive care includes:

Your annual physical care exam Height, weight, and Body Mass Index (BMI) Heart rate check & heart exam including blood pressure Lung exam Lab Work (varies but may include cholesterol, blood sugar) Vaccines and screenings as needed

Recommended tests and screenings for things such as colon cancer, prostate cancer, and lung cancer

Other health screenings for things like osteoporosis and diabetes

Wondering what to expect at your appointment?

Visi the UHC Health Resources page to get a personalized preventative care checklist. Enter your information to see a checklist of common tests and screenings for your age and gender.