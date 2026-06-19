Joe Bonamassa Releases Album & Film The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork Celebrating the Music & Legacy of Rory Gallagher

Watch The Epic Performance of “A Million Miles Away (Live)” Available Now on CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray, Digital & Double 180-Gram Red Marble Vinyl via J&R Adventures

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Bonamassa has officially released The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork, a powerful live album and concert film celebrating the music and enduring legacy of Irish guitar legend Rory Gallagher. Available now via J&R Adventures, the project captures Bonamassa’s sold-out tribute performances in Cork, Ireland, where Gallagher’s influence remains woven into the fabric of the city itself. Alongside the album release, Bonamassa has also unveiled the epic live performance video for the project’s emotional centerpiece. WATCH “A Million Miles Away (Live).” STREAM the album. Order The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray, or Double Vinyl now.Recorded with the blessing of Gallagher’s family and performed before passionate hometown audiences, The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork documents what many in attendance described as a once-in-a-lifetime musical event. A lifelong admirer of Gallagher, Bonamassa approached the material with deep reverence, bringing together a band capable of honoring the fire, spontaneity, and emotional honesty that defined Gallagher’s work while allowing the performances to breathe with their own energy.Rory Gallagher remains one of Ireland’s most beloved musical figures, revered worldwide for a style that fused traditional electric blues with hard rock intensity, Celtic influences, and fearless improvisation. His distinctive guitar tone, expressive slide work, and deeply emotional performances inspired generations of players, including Bonamassa himself. Together, the album and film capture both the scale of Gallagher’s influence and the deep personal connection his music continues to inspire among musicians and fans around the world.At the heart of the release is “A Million Miles Away,” one of Gallagher’s most beloved and emotionally resonant compositions. Originally released on 1973’s Tattoo and a legendary extended rendition on his Irish Tour ‘74, the song captures themes of loneliness, longing, and emotional distance, pairing poetic imagery with one of Gallagher’s most vulnerable vocal performances. Joe’s DVD bonus features include a special interview with Rory’s brother, Donal, who recounts the story behind the song’s creation and visits the dramatic Irish cliffs whose rugged beauty helped inspire its emotional power.Bonamassa’s interpretation embraces that emotional core. Filmed in front of a packed Cork audience, the performance unfolds with patience and restraint before building into a soaring guitar statement that reflects both Gallagher’s influence and Bonamassa’s own musical voice. The result serves as a fitting centerpiece for a project built on admiration, respect, and a shared love of the blues.What began as a single tribute concert ultimately grew into a three-night sold-out run in Gallagher’s hometown, with fans traveling from around the world to celebrate the music. The atmosphere throughout the performances was electric, creating what Bonamassa describes as one of the most meaningful experiences of his career.Early praise has already begun to reflect the significance of the project. Guitarist Magazine praised the release, writing, “Joe does his hero proud…a very fitting affectionate tribute to one of the most notable blues guitarists of our age.” Blues Matters hailed The Spirit Of Rory “one of the finest live albums ever produced,” while Powerplay awarded the project a perfect 10/10, writing that “Bonamassa has captured Gallagher’s genre-defining influence and honored it with flawless perfection.”Across fourteen carefully selected songs, The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork explores the full breadth of Gallagher’s catalog, from explosive live staples like “Walk On Hot Coals,” “Bullfrog Blues,” and “Bad Penny” to deeply personal performances including “Tattoo’d Lady” and “I Fall Apart.” The broader setlist was also inspired in part by the spirit of Gallagher’s legendary Irish Tour ‘74 era, which first introduced many listeners, including Bonamassa, to Gallagher’s singular live power.The project also includes several moments of special historical significance, including Bonamassa’s performance of “As The Crow Flies” on Gallagher’s own 1930 National Triolian resonator guitar, generously loaned by the Cork Public Museum. Additional DVD and Blu-ray bonus features include The Inspiration of Rory, featuring conversations with Brian May and Slash, along with Rory’s Acoustic Guitar and Ballycotton - A Million Miles Away.In celebration of the album’s release, European fans can now enter a special raffle benefiting the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, with the chance to win a one-of-a-kind signed Rory tribute guitar.The raffle runs from June 19th through July 20th, with donations supporting KTBA’s ongoing mission of funding music education and assisting musicians in need. The centerpiece of the raffle is a Classic Series ‘60s Fender Stratocaster™ personally purchased by Bonamassa at Cork’s legendary Crowley’s Music Centre and was subsequently signed backstage by Bonamassa, members of the band, Rory Gallagher’s family, and others involved in the historic event. The prize package also includes a Joe signed copy of the Red Marble Double Vinyl, a CD/DVD or CD/Blu-ray package, and a $100 merchandise credit to the Joe Bonamassa online store. Visit KTBA.org for more information.Ultimately, The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork stands as both a celebration and a thank-you letter - from one guitarist to another, from one generation of blues musicians to the next, and from a devoted fan to an artist whose influence continues to resonate decades after his passing.As Bonamassa wrote in the project’s liner notes: “What you hear on these recordings is our best effort to pay tribute to Rory Gallagher, a man I never met, but admire so deeply. His music is part of me, and I’m grateful that we were able to contribute in some small way to his ongoing legacy.”CD Track Listing1. Cradle Rock (Live)2. Walk On Hot Coals (Live)3. Tattoo'd Lady (Live)4. I Wonder Who (Live)5. Calling Card (Live)6. Who's That Coming? (Live)7. Messin' With The Kid (Live)8. Bullfrog Blues (Live)9. Treat Her Right (Live)10. Bad Penny (Live)11. I Fall Apart (Live)12. A Million Miles Away (Live)13. As The Crow Flies (Live)14. Back On My Stompin' Ground (Live)DVD / Blu-Ray1. The Spirit Of Rory (Opening Scene)2. Cradle Rock3. Walk On Hot Coals4. Tattoo’d Lady5. I Wonder Who6. Calling Card7. Who’s That Coming?8. Messin’ With The Kid9. Band Introductions10. Bullfrog Blues11. Treat Her Right12. Bad Penny13. I Fall Apart14. A Million Miles Away15. As The Crow Flies16. Back On My Stompin’ Ground17. Ballycotton (End Credits)DVD / Blu-Ray Bonus Features:● Ballycotton - A Million Miles Away● Rory's Acoustic Guitar● The Inspiration of Rory (A Conversation with Brian May & Slash)Vinyl (180 gram Red Marble Double LP)Side A1. Cradle Rock (Live)2. Walk On Hot Coals (Live)3. Tattoo’d Lady (Live)4. I Wonder Who (Live)Side B5. Calling Card (Live)6. Who’s That Coming? (Live)7. Messin’ With The Kid (Live)8. Bullfrog Blues (Live)Side C9. Treat Her Right (Live)10. Bad Penny (Live)11. I Fall Apart (Live)Side D12. A Million Miles Away (Live)13. As The Crow Flies (Live)14. Back On My Stompin’ Ground (Live)U.S. SUMMER TOUR 2026June 26 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts w/ JJ Grey & Mofro & D.K. HarrellJune 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino ResortJune 28 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts CenterJuly 4 - Sioux City, IA - Saturday in the ParkJuly 29 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap w/ Gov't MuleJuly 31 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater w/ Gov't MuleAugust 1 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion w/ Gov't MuleAugust 3 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody TentAugust 5 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater w/ JJ Grey & MofroAugust 7 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts PavilionAugust 8 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion w/ Gov't MuleAugust 9 – Youngstown, OH – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre w/ Gov't MuleAugust 11 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The HeightsAugust 12 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia FestivalAugust 14 – Interlochen, MI – Kresge Auditorium w/ Gov't MuleAugust 15 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort & Casino w/ Gov't MuleAugust 16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater w/ Gov't MuleAugust 19 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Civic CenterAugust 20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles TheaterAugust 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & CasinoAugust 23 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks AmphitheatreSeptember 26-27 - Austin, TX - Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival @ Moody CenterEU FALL TOUR 2026October 21 - Helsinki, FL - Veikkaus ArenaOctober 23 - Stockholm, SE - Stockholm Avicii ArenaOctober 24 - Oslo, NO - Oslo SpektrumOctober 25 - Gothenburg, SE - Göteborg Partille ArenaOctober 27 - Copenhagen, DK - K.B. Hallen KøbenhavnOctober 29 - Rostock, DE - Stadthalle RostockOctober 30 - Berlin, DE - Uber ArenaOctober 31 - Dortmund, DE - WestfalenhalleNovember 4 - Milan, IT - Unipol ForumNovember 6 - Toulouse, FR - Zenith Toulouse MetropoleNovember 7 - Barcelona, ES - Barcelona Sant Jordi ClubNovember 8 - Madrid, ES - Madrid Palacio VistalegreNovember 11 - Wroclaw, Poland - Ethno FestivalABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of his generation. A five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15-time Blues Music Award nominee - with four wins - he recently notched his 30th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, extending his record for the most No. 1 albums in the chart’s history. With more than 50 releases spanning studio and live recordings, he has built a far-reaching, multi-genre catalog.Beyond performing, Bonamassa plays a central role in today’s blues landscape as a producer and curator. Working closely with Josh Smith, he has produced albums for artists including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, and Jimmy Hall through his Journeyman and KTBA labels. He also curates and headlines sold-out destination events like Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea and Sound Wave Beach Weekend, while his Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has funded hundreds of music education projects across the country.A dedicated student of the instrument, Bonamassa is also known as one of the world’s leading guitar collectors and historians, with a deep connection to the lineage of blues and rock. For more information, visit www.jbonamassa.com For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

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