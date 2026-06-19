Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces 2026 Entertainment, New Attractions Ahead of Patriotic Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced Flo Rida as the headliner of the 2026 Mississippi State Fair, which runs October 8-18, as well as several new and special, patriotic attractions fairgoers can expect as part of this year’s theme, “Let Freedom Ring!” at the State Fair.

Commissioner Gipson was joined by Paige Robertson, Executive Projects Manager with Visit Mississippi and Member of the America250 Mississippi Commission; Teresa Matthews, Deputy Director of Visit Mississippi; Mark Smith, Executive Director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs (VA); Bruce LeVell, Director of Public and Private Engagement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Public Engagement; Hayes Patrick, Acting Director of the State Fairgrounds; and several Mississippi veterans and VA officials.

“Several officials, including myself, are honored to represent Mississippi at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., from June 25 through July 10, 2026,” said Gipson. “That experience makes it especially meaningful for us to bring the America250 celebration home to Mississippi once again this October. Through our ‘Let Freedom Ring!’ theme, the Mississippi State Fair will celebrate our great nation, pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of our veterans, and provide unforgettable experiences for families from across Mississippi and beyond.”

The Mississippi State Fair will once again participate in America250, a nonpartisan initiative designed to engage Americans in honoring the nation’s 250th anniversary. Throughout the fair, guests can enjoy patriotic programming that celebrates America while recognizing and honoring Mississippi’s veterans. Popular features such as Patriot Village, Military Monday and Star-Spangled photo opportunities will return, along with additional attractions and experiences that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fair officials announced general admission tickets for the 2026 Mississippi State Fair are on sale now at a discounted pre-sale price of $8, available online at www.msstatefair.com and in-person at the Coliseum Box Office. Regular admission will be $10 per person, beginning Thursday, October 8. Parking remains free. New for fairgoers this year, is a special three-day pass, the Patriot Pass. This $20 pass provides admission for three separate days and may be scanned once per day, effectively giving guests one free day at the State Fair.

Commissioner Gipson also announced that chart-topping recording artist Flo Rida will perform at the State Fair on Thursday, October 15, at 7:00 p.m. inside the Mississippi Coliseum. Known for hit songs including “Low,” “Right Round,” “Club Can’t Handle Me” and “My House,” Flo Rida brings an A-list concert experience to this year’s fair. Concert tickets start at $35 and include admission to the Mississippi State Fair. Concert tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, June 12, starting at 10:00 a.m. Fans can visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/flo-rida-jackson-mississippi-10-15-2026/event/1B0064C992698CA9 or www.msstatefair.com to purchase tickets.

In addition, the fair will spotlight Mississippi talent through a new local concert series featuring bands from across the state. These performances will be free with fair admission.

Fair officials highlighted the value included with general admission, noting that fairgoers can enjoy a full lineup of entertainment, exhibits and attractions at no additional cost beyond their admission ticket. Included with admission are fan favorites such as the pig races, petting zoo, Taste of the Dixie National Rodeo, livestock shows, State Fair Marketplace Expo, an antique car show and equine competitions. Several new shows this year will also be available for fairgoers with general admission, including the all-new Flying Fools High Dive, Royal Legacy Circus, Fetch & Fish Show and chainsaw carving demonstrations.

“The Mississippi State Fair is one of our state’s premier annual events, bringing together agriculture, entertainment and family fun while showcasing the best of Mississippi – and the United States of America. I encourage the public to get their tickets now and make plans to join us in October as we ‘Let Freedom Ring!’ at the Mississippi State Fair,” continued Gipson.

To view today’s press conference in its entirety, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2dkeMFsjN8. For more information, visit www.msstatefair.com and follow the Mississippi State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and X.

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