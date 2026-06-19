Recall Notice: Nara Organics Issues Voluntary Recall of Powdered Infant Formula Due to Potential Health Risk

HARTFORD — The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is warning the public that Nara Organics of New York is recalling all lots of Powdered Infant Formula due to a potential risk of Clostridium botulinum contamination.

Infant botulism presents a serious threat to infants and can be potentially fatal. To date, there have been three cases of infant botulism who had consumed Nara Organics formula. The three infants have been hospitalized and treated. There have been no reported deaths.

All lots of the affected product are part of the voluntary recall. Lot numbers can be found on the bottom of each can. To view the complete list of the lot numbers and recall details, consumers can visit the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

The products were distributed nationwide through Target, online and in-store, and the company’s official website.

Caregivers who have the recalled formula should stop using the product immediately. If your infant has recently consumed the formula and starts developing symptoms of infant botulism such as respiratory difficulty, poor feeding, and/or altered cry, seek immediate medical attention.