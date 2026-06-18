Short Line Rail Infrastructure Investment Keeps Export Based Economy Moving and on Track

CANADA, June 18 - Released on June 18, 2026

Today, Highways Minister Kim Gartner announced the provincial government's annual allocations of $1 million in infrastructure investments for short line rail, which plays a key role keeping Saskatchewan's export-based economy moving and on track.

"Short line rail helps connect Saskatchewan commodities on their journeys to markets around the world," Gartner said. "They provide a safe and efficient option to move bulk commodities and that helps protect Saskatchewan highways by reducing wear and tear from vehicles."

The provincial funding will go toward track upgrades and expansion, improved crossing surfaces and sightlines, bridge maintenance, track rehabilitation and other projects under the Ministry of Highways' Short Line Railway Improvement Program (SRIP). In total, short line rail infrastructure investment will be up to $2 million, as the SRIP is a 50-50 cost-sharing program between the provincial government ($1 million) and privately-owned short lines ($1 million) for eligible projects.

"The Western Canadian Short Line Railway Association thanks the Government of Saskatchewan for their continued support of the short line railway industry in our province," Western Canadian Short Line Railway Association's Director of Communications and Government Relations Rachel Mackenzie said. "Over 150 communities in Saskatchewan are located along short line railways and we are proud of our role as stewards of rural infrastructure, quality employers and transportation providers that help bring the best of Saskatchewan grain, potash and energy products to the world and bring the goods we need back home. The Short Line Railway Improvement Program will assist short line railways in upgrading infrastructure to support modern customer requirements and to meet the expanding demands for Saskatchewan exports."

Allocations for 2026-27 of $1 million in provincial government funding are:

9961526 Canada Ltd. (Leader west area) $24,000

Thunder Rail (Arborfield area) $45,000

Torch River Rail (Nipawin to Choiceland area) $45,000

Northern Lights Rail (west of Melfort) $45,000

Southern Rails Cooperative (south of Moose Jaw) $45,000

Long Creek Railroad (west of Estevan) $45,000

Wheatland Rail (Cudworth, Wakaw area) $45,000

Red Coat Road & Rail (Ogema area) $46,052

Stewart Southern Railway (southwest of Regina to Stoughton) $52,860

Last Mountain Railway (Regina to Davidson) $54,462

Carlton Trail Railway (Saskatoon to Prince Albert area) $69,279

Great Sandhills Railway (Swift Current to Leader area) $78,088

Big Sky Rail (Delisle, Eston, Elrose region) $162,584

Great Western Railway (Assiniboia, Shaunavon, Coronach area) $242,675

Fourteen provincially-regulated short line railways operate on 2,123 kilometres of track in Saskatchewan.

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