Burchett Announces Hearing to Examine Fraud in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency Chairman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) today announced a hearing titled “Combating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse in SNAP.” The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has repeatedly identified vulnerabilities in the administration of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that make the program susceptible to fraud and improper payments. During the hearing, members will examine the root causes of waste, fraud, and abuse within SNAP. The hearing will also explore reforms and oversight measures that would strengthen SNAP program integrity, safeguard taxpayer dollars, and ensure benefits are directed to eligible recipients.

“Roughly $10 billion in taxpayer funds were lost through SNAP in 2024, while some states refuse to hand over the data needed to crack down on fraud. Americans are sick of their money being wasted or stolen by fraudsters. SNAP is one of the federal government’s largest welfare programs, costing taxpayers more than $100 billion each year. This hearing will examine the causes of these problems and explore real reforms to strengthen accountability and oversight within SNAP. Congress must protect taxpayer dollars and make sure assistance goes only to those who truly need it,” said Subcommittee Chairman Burchett.

WHAT: “Combating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse in SNAP”

DATE: Thursday, June 25, 2026

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

The Hon. John Walk, Inspector General, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Dawn Royal, Director and Former President, United Council on Welfare Fraud

Rachel Greszler, Senior Research Fellow, Advancing American Freedom

WATCH: This hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.