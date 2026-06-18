Timmons Announces Roundtable to Examine How Digital Financial Systems Can Empower the Vulnerable

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs Chairman William Timmons (R-S.C.) today announced a roundtable titled “Two Sides of a Digital Coin: Protecting U.S. Security by Challenging the Power of Repressive Foreign Regimes.” The roundtable will examine the ways digital assets like cryptocurrency can empower individuals living in repressive or economically unstable nations by allowing them to protect their finances, access essential aid, and preserve economic autonomy, especially when state-controlled systems collapse or are used against citizens. Members and experts will also discuss the national security implications of U.S. leadership and competitiveness in the digital finance space.

“The rapid evolution of digital finance is reshaping the global economic and geopolitical landscape, creating both significant opportunities and emerging threats. Authoritarian regimes such as China and Russia are using financial systems and digital currencies as tools of surveillance and control. At the same time, individuals living under these oppressive regimes are increasingly turning to decentralized digital assets as a means of preserving financial freedom and circumventing government control. This roundtable will examine the intersection of these trends with U.S. national security interests and explore how our nation can lead in financial innovation, promote economic liberty, and empower vulnerable populations as they challenge the power of repressive foreign regimes,” said Subcommittee Chairman Timmons.

WHAT: “Two Sides of a Digital Coin: Protecting U.S. Security by Challenging the Power of Repressive Foreign Regimes”

DATE: Thursday, June 25, 2026

TIME: 2:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

PARTICIPANTS:

Dustin Palmer, Bank Secrecy Act Officer, Anchorage Digital Bank

Jorge Jraissati, President, Economic Inclusion Group

Cody Carbone, Chief Executive Officer, The Digital Chamber

WATCH: This roundtable is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.