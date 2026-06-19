Broadway By The Sea: Norm Lewis Opens Hamptons Summer Songbook Season

Hamptons Summer Songbook Logo Norm Lewis (Photo Credit: Kevin McIntyre) Jean Shafiroff (Photo Credit: LTV Studios)

Hamptons Summer Songbook opens June 28th with Broadway star Norm Lewis & Jean Shafiroff Honored with LTV Studios’ Frances Ann Dougherty Award

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea, the live concert series bringing leading Broadway and cabaret performers to LTV Studios, returns for its third season with an eight-show summer lineup. The 2026 season opens with Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Norm Lewis, one of American theater’s most celebrated baritones, performing in the intimate black-box setting of LTV Studios in Wainscott.Lewis, whose stage credits include “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess,” “Les Misérables,” “Ragtime” at Lincoln Center and the title role in “The Phantom of the Opera,” will headline the season premiere in a rare East End appearance. The evening will begin with a summer reception featuring spirits from BottleHampton and passed hors d’oeuvres from East Hampton Kitchen before guests take their seats for the opening performance.As part of the evening, series producers Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone will welcome Jean Shafiroff to the stage as LTV Studios presents her as the 2026 recipient of the Frances Ann Dougherty Award for Broadcast Philanthropy. The award honors leadership, generosity and a lasting commitment to strengthening the community through the power of media. Named for Frances Ann Dougherty, wife of LTV founder Frazer Dougherty and the institution’s first major contributor more than 40 years ago, the annual recognition is presented to an individual with meaningful ties to the East End who has helped advance LTV’s mission in public access, education and government broadcasting.Shafiroff, a philanthropist, author and television host, is being recognized for her years-long support of LTV and the continued success of her program, “Successful Philanthropy,” which highlights charitable leadership and civic engagement. Her selection as the 2026 honoree reflects LTV’s commitment to celebrating those who use media to inform, uplift and connect the community.Following Lewis’ performance, guests will be invited to mingle over desserts prepared by chef Annie Washburn as LTV Studios looks ahead to the full Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea season.The 2026 schedule continues with Ann Hampton Callaway on July 11th; Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch performing the songs of Hoagy Carmichael on July 18th; David Alpern hosting Maria Abous and Eric Yves Garcia in an evening devoted to Lorenz Hart on July 25th; “A Swell-egant, Elegant Party,” hosted by Laurence Maslon and starring Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, on August 1st; KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler joined by Stephanie Pope and Christine Pedi in a program co-sponsored by the Mabel Mercer Foundation on August 22nd; and a season finale with Tony Award-winning “A Chorus Line” star Donna McKechnie on August 29th.Founded by Rubin and Gladstone, Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea has become a distinctive cultural fixture on the East End, pairing world-class performers with the intimacy of a soundstage environment. The series offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience Broadway, cabaret and the American songbook up close in one of the Hamptons’ most creative community media spaces.About Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea:LTV Studios in East Hampton concert series brings world-class cabaret and Broadway talent to the East End. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone, this unique musical experience transforms LTV’s industrial-chic television studio into an intimate performance venue complete with state-of-the-art lighting, superb acoustics, café-style seating, modular staging, and a stunning Baby Grand piano. The Songbook series offers a front-row seat to legendary music, interpreted by today’s finest performers in an up-close, unforgettable setting. Whether you are rolling off the beach or seeking an evening of sophisticated song, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea is your new go-to destination for live music in the Hamptons.LTV is a tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and donations are deductible as defined by IRS regulations.For more information, please visit: www.ltveh.org IG: @ltveh | FB: LTVEH | X / T: @localtveh | Y: @LTVeasthamptonAbout Jean Shafiroff:Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas. She also hosts and underwrites many large parties in her homes for different non-profits. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare. In addition to hosting her own TV show, entitled Successful Philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff often appears on TV shows, podcasts and then in the press about her fashion and philanthropy.

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