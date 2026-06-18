Opening ceremony of 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group held in Baku with participation of President Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, June 18 - On June 18, the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group …

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