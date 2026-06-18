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From Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi

AZERBAIJAN, June 18 - 18 June 2026, 16:18

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Malawi, I am delighted to join in celebrating the National Day of Azerbaijan on May 28.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere hope that the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations will continue to deepen in the years ahead, for the mutual benefit of both our peoples.

Please accept, Your Excellency, my best wishes for your personal good health and for the continued well-being and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

 

Arthur Peter Mutharika

President of the Republic of Malawi

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From Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi

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