Evelyn Castillo-Bach a Grassroots Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Calls for a Ban on All Medical Debt

Evelyn seated with the American flag and Florida flag behind her,

Evelyn Castillo-Bach is a long-time Independent voter running a grassroots campaign as a Democrat for Governor of Florida in 2026.

Independent voter running as a Democrat for Governor of Florida in 2026 intends to ban all medical debt. Profit should not come from people getting sick.” — Evelyn Castillo-Bach

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evelyn Castillo-Bach, a long-time Independent voter running as a Democrat for Governor of Florida, today called for a ban on all medical debt. She announced her administration will create Florida Direct Care. It will pay healthcare providers directly, bypassing insurance companies, for the benefit of the uninsured, underinsured, and working Floridians who cannot afford private healthcare."We need to see healthcare as a human right, not a privilege," Castillo-Bach said. "Profit should not come from people getting sick."Castillo-Bach's campaign focuses on three pillars: Health, Home, Freedom. She explained that banning medical debt is pivotal to protecting all three. Healthcare provides the stability. It ensures people can remain where they live — homes, apartments, dwellings. Not driven out by medical debt and bad credit reports."Medical debt pushes people into homelessness," Castillo-Bach said. "That ends under my leadership."She expressed that healthcare gives people the freedom to live a balanced life, without the fear that a medical event will lead to bankruptcy, leaving them destitute and potentially without a roof over their heads. These outcomes have inspired her to center her campaign on Health, Home, Freedom.People First, Not Politics is what shapes all her decisions.Castillo-Bach Announced 6 Proposals:1- Launch Florida Direct Care: Pays healthcare providers directly. No insurance companies. For those who cannot afford private healthcare.2- Ban medical debt.3- Ban reporting of medical debt to credit bureaus.4- Ban lobbyists from writing laws for elected officials: Require full disclosure of all lobbying contacts.5- Public database of healthcare prices: Any Floridian can see what services cost.6- Cut waste and fraud in state healthcare spending: Independent audits of state contracts.Castillo-Bach will call on the Florida Legislature to impose healthcare surcharges. It will apply to vessels valued over ten million dollars docking in Florida. It will also aaly to luxury real estate valued over twenty million dollars. These revenues will help fund Florida Direct Care.Castillo-Bach also announced she will also require major retailers who do not provide health insurance to their employees to contribute to Florida Direct Care. This will be based on a formula her expert team will develop. It will not include small businesses nor mom-and-pop stores. It will only apply to major retailers.As governor, she will convene experts to structure Florida Direct Care. Castillo-Bach stressed she will also actively campaign as governor across all 67 counties to inform the public how they can pressure and influence their elected officials to pass needed laws in the legislature."The data below may feel abstract," Castillo-Bach said. "But there's a Floridian behind each number. Each number reflects personal life story, a life being impacted. I see people choosing between medicine and rent, prioritizing a car payment over mortgage payments. Doctor visits or groceries. Parents not eating so children can eat. Florida has the resources. The will to solve this has been missing. Under my leadership, this stops."The Facts:1- Florida uninsured rate: 10.9% in 2024. National average is 8.2%.(Source: Florida Policy Institute , Census Bureau ACS 2024)2- Florida working-age adults uninsured: 15.5% in 2024. National average is 11.3%.(Source: Florida Policy Institute, Census Bureau ACS 2024)3- Florida children uninsured: 8.5% in 2024, up from 7.5% in 2023. National average is 6.0%.(Source: Florida Policy Institute, Census Bureau ACS 2024)4- Florida medical debt in collections: 6.6% of Florida adults as of March 2025. About 1.45 million Floridians. Median debt: $1,593.(Source: Florida Senate Bill Analysis CS/SB 656, March 2025)5- Medical debt causes bankruptcy nationally: 66.5% of bankruptcies are caused directly by medical expenses.(Source: Consumer Bankruptcy Project, published in American Journal of Public Health)6- Florida rejected federal funds: At least $11 billion in recent years, including Medicaid expansion. (Source: Orlando Sentinel, January 2024)7- Florida left disability funds unspent: $499 million in federal funds. 23,000 Florida children and adults with disabilities are on waiting lists for services.(Source: The ARC analysis, cited in Orlando Sentinel)8- Florida KidCare expansion blocked: 165,000 Florida children were denied expanded coverage.(Source: U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor statement, December 2024)9- Florida budget reserves: $14.6 billion total. $4.2 billion unallocated General Revenue.(Source: Florida Governor's Office Budget Highlights, FY 2025-26)10- Florida governor's executive power: Can allocate reserves under emergency declaration without legislative approval.(Source: Florida Constitution, emergency powers provisions)"The power exists," Castillo-Bach said. "The will to use it for healthcare has not. I have that will. People First, Not Politics."About Evelyn Castillo-Bach:Evelyn Castillo-Bach is a long-time Independent voter now running a grassroots campaign as a Democrat for Governor of Florida in 2026.She currently serves as the Executive Director of Balanced Justice Network.Her campaign motto is People First, Not Politics.She is focused on three pillars: Health, Home, Freedom.

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