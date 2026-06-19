Harbor-UCLA Medical Center COO Judith Millsap Featured on 'Called to Care' Podcast

During the podcast, Judith Millsap discussed healthcare leadership and the future of patient care.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Judith J. Millsap, Chief Operating Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, recently outlined her approach to healthcare operations, leadership, and the hospital's upcoming campus expansion during an appearance on the facility's official podcast, " Called to Care ." Hosted by John Flynn, the episode offered an in-depth look at the administrative frameworks that keep the medical center functioning and the service philosophy guiding its long-term strategy.During the interview, Millsap explained that her role primarily involves supporting the teams working outside the immediate clinical spotlight. She oversees facility management, environmental safety, security, and specific clinical areas like radiology and rehabilitation. Her main focus is ensuring that the physical infrastructure and work environments are fully equipped so medical staff can operate effectively.With Harbor-UCLA Medical Center currently rolling out new healthcare facilities, Millsap highlighted the significant scope of this expansion. She emphasized the importance of developing appropriate staffing models and integrating new technology into the physical spaces to advance the standard of patient care.Millsap brings considerable large-scale administrative experience to the hospital. Prior to joining Harbor-UCLA, she worked in the systemwide office of the California State University system, the largest four-year public university system in the nation, where she supported 23 distinct campuses. She noted that managing large organizations requires a strong sense of advocacy; specifically the ability to identify operational gaps, establish clear structures of accountability, and implement necessary organizational changes.A central theme of the discussion was the concept of patient-centered service. Millsap stressed that every employee at the medical facility, whether they work in the paint shop or IT department, directly impacts the patient experience. This service-oriented mindset, she explained, is deeply rooted in her upbringing. Raised in Los Angeles by parents dedicated to community service, Millsap observed her mother, an elementary school special education teacher and administrator, tailor learning experiences for individual students to help them thrive academically. She also watched her father organize community support efforts both locally and internationally.This background directly influenced Millsap’s early career managing operations for a global medical organization, where she coordinated the deployment of doctors and nurses to international regions with severe medical resource shortages. Though she briefly considered a career in the entertainment industry early on, she quickly realized her professional goals centered entirely on helping people.As Harbor-UCLA Medical Center marks its 80th anniversary, Millsap views the milestone as the starting block for the next eight decades of service. She expressed a strong commitment to raising community awareness about the hospital's resources and shifting toward proactive medical care that emphasizes health education and well-being.When asked what advice she offers new employees during orientation, Millsap shared that she encourages them to recognize the immediate value of their specific expertise. She wants staff to know they have joined a supportive environment where they have the opportunity to grow and build a lasting professional legacy in healthcare. Balancing this demanding career with her personal life remains a primary focus for Millsap, who told Flynn that she defines a successful day as one where she fulfills her professional duties and returns home fully present and available for her husband and children.Watch “Called to Care: the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Podcast with Judith Millsap” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsXaUGtt2RE About Harbor-UCLA Medical CenterHarbor-UCLA Medical Center is a cornerstone of public health in Los Angeles County, led by an executive team committed to sustaining a high-performing health care system responsive to the needs of county residents. The hospital's executive leadership includes Chief Executive Officer Andrea Turner, Chief Operating Officer Judith Millsap, Chief Nursing Officer Jason Black, and Chief Medical Officer Griselda Gutierrez. Together, this experienced leadership group guides the medical center's mission to provide comprehensive care, advance institutional effectiveness, and drive long-term community health outcomes.For more information about Judith J. Millsap, visit: https://dhs.lacounty.gov/harbor-ucla-medical-center/leadership/

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