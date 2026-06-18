Kalepa project closes remote East Maui roadway during daytime hours on weekdays





From 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, Hana Highway at Kālepa Point is closed to traffic between mile markers 38 and 39 while Kālepa Rockfall Netting Replacement project work is conducted, according to the County of Maui Department of Public Works (DPW). Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.

The remote section of County roadway in East Maui will be open to the public during nonworking hours. Motorists are advised to observe signs and use caution in the vicinity of the project.

The project involves repairing and stabilizing the slope at Kālepa Point. Crews will clear vegetation, remove loose rocks, replace damaged rockfall barriers, install new protective mesh and anchors, and reinforce portions of the slope.

The weekday road closure is anticipated to last five months.

For more information, call the County DPW Engineering Office at (808) 270-7845.

Information on the project is available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/2899/Kalepa-Rockfall-Netting-Replacement.

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