Brig. Gen. Landers assumes the reins of MRC, P and DHN-IP

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii, June 18, 2026—U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew L. Landers assumed command of the Army’s Medical Readiness Command, Pacific from Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen in a ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 18. He also assumed responsibility as director of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific.

The MRC, P commander and DHN-IP director manages a $1.8 billion budget and leads a force of more than 15,000 personnel across two major medical centers, two community hospitals, and 69 public health and clinical facilities serving more than 200,000 beneficiaries.

Presiding over the ceremony was Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre, commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Command and the 46th Surgeon General of the U.S. Army.

Izaguirre remarked that it is good to be back in Hawaii saying, “As I look around, I am inspired by the presence of so many who serve so well in such a unique and wonderful location.”

Teyhen assumed her roles of commanding general of MRC, P and director of DHN-IP in 2025, and she had the dual responsibility of managing a healthcare system of Army, Navy, and Air Force medical providers while leading a major Army medical readiness command, leading two organizations with a collective footprint that spanned from Washington state, California and Alaska to Hawaii, Guam, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. The region covers half the earth’s surface and includes 60% of the world’s population.

To integrate her two staffs and overcome the ‘tyranny of distance,’ Teyhen established a governance structure with boards and committees that governed both Army service requirements and the Defense Health Agency’s healthcare delivery mission through common processes to align priorities and resources. That combined structure delivered real results, such as an increase in appointment availability by 3,500 per month, an increase in operating room efficiency by 29%, creation of a centralized pharmacy system, increased patient satisfaction scores, increased veterinary access, and numerous international engagements and partnership development activities.

“I believe we have started transitioning from ‘tyranny of distance’ to ‘mastery of distance,’” said Teyhen. “Our team did not allow distance to limit our team’s progress; we did not just deal with the distance, but we conquered it through skill and effort.”

Izaguirre commended Teyhen for fostering a climate of dignity and respect, excellence, empathy, and humility, which enabled her unit to meet significant operational demands. She also said that Teyhen successfully executed a functional integration of MRC, P and DHN-IP and “showed that people under multiple commands really could come together for the benefit of the patient and the mission. And not only did you do that today, but you taught an entire generation how it could be done.”

Handing the reins to Landers, Teyhen expressed confidence that he will be set up for success. “I think he will agree that he is inheriting an amazing team!” said Teyhen.

Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen has devoted almost 33 years to service in the Army as a physical therapist, providing inspirational leadership and touching the lives of countless people. She held numerous key assignments in the U.S. and overseas, including director of Defense Health Network Capital Region and commanding general of Brooke Army Medical Center. She has a Ph. D. in Biomechanics from the University of Texas and a Doctoral Degree in Physical Therapy from Baylor University, and she played a key role in Operation Warp Speed during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has poured her heart into her passion for bringing joy and soul back to medicine, and as she prepares to retire and turn to the next adventure she looked back with her characteristic positive attitude.

She also had a message of appreciation and encouragement for the DHN-IP and MRC, P team. “Today marks a bittersweet moment as I relinquish authority of this stellar organization and get ready to retire. I’ve been fortunate to have amazing opportunities since 1993, and I loved them all. It is with a heavy heart that John and I depart the Pacific. We would like to extend our gratitude to each of you that work tirelessly to support our warfighters, their families and our retirees – while we lead the joy and soul back to medicine!”

U.S. Army Colonel Bri Teneza, the Assistant Chief of Staff of Medical Support Operations for MRC, P, shared her appreciation for Teyhen’s leadership. “BG Teyhen – you are an exceptional leader. Thank youfor creating a safe space where everyone feels valuedand heard. ‘A rising tide lifts all ships’ - You inspire usto grow and excel together. We are forever grateful foryour unwavering leadership. Mahalo Nui Loa! We willmiss you.”

Izaguirre congratulated Landers on his new assignment and expressed confidence in his success, noting he is a proven strategic leader who thrives in complex situations and is no stranger to the Pacific, having been a family medicine resident and intern at Tripler Army Medical Center and having commanded the 549th Hospital Center and Brian D. Allgood Community Hospital in the Republic of Korea.

Speaking to Landers, Izaguirre said, “My charge to you is simple: prepare our Soldiers to master their technical and tactical skills, build teams, and be relentless in the pursuit of clinical and operational excellence.”

As Landers assumed his command and director roles, he said, “The responsibility entrusted to this command is both simple and profound: ensure our forces are medically ready, ensure our beneficiaries receive exceptional care, and ensure our health system is prepared to support the joint force whenever and wherever called upon.”

Landers’ previous assignment was director of policy and force integration at the Army’s Office of the Surgeon General. Raised in Arkansas, he received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a Family Medicine residency at Tripler Army Medical Center followed by a utilization tour at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Other assignments include serving as the Officer in Charge, Womack Army Medical Center Family Medicine Residency Clinic, Residency Faculty Instructor, and full-service Family Medicine Physicians; OIC, Clark Health Clinic at Fort Bragg, N.C.; 1-325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division; Group Surgeon, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne); Command Surgeon, U.S. Army Special Forces Command (Airborne); Deputy Commanding Officer, Special Warfare Medical Group (Airborne), U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School; Commander, Special Warfare Medical Group; Command Surgeon, Special Operations Command Central; Commander, 549th Hospital Center and the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea; Supervisory Assistant Deputy, Health Affairs, Assistant Secretary of the Army, Manpower and Reserve Affairs; and Commander, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.

Landers deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2006 and 2007, and Operation Enduring Freedom in 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2012. In 2018, he graduated from the United States Army War College, earning a master’s degree in strategic studies.