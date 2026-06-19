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US Supreme Court limits ban on gun ownership by marijuana users

The justices, in a 9-0 ruling, upheld a lower court's decision to dismiss an illegal gun possession charge brought under the law at issue against Ali Hemani, an American-Pakistani ‌dual citizen and Texas resident who told authorities he was a regular marijuana user.

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US Supreme Court limits ban on gun ownership by marijuana users

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