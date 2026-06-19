The [U.S.] Supreme Court’s major cases during the 2025-26 term

Cases related to President Donald Trump are dominating the Supreme Court’s docket for the second straight term, and this time the stakes are higher. But Trump’s policies are not the only thing on the court’s docket. The justices are also deciding major cases on politics, transgender rights and more.

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