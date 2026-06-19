Rhode Island joins states issuing AI rules for lawyers

Rhode Island’s highest court on Wednesday amended its professional conduct rules and issued guidance on the use of generative AI, ​joining a growing number of states adopting AI guardrails for lawyers ‌as the technology spreads in the legal industry.

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