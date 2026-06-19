Judges may appoint colleague's spouse as minor's counsel, draft opinion says

(Subscription required) Judicial ethics committee seeks comment on draft opinion finding judges generally may appoint a colleague's attorney spouse as minor's counsel without disqualification or mandatory disclosure.

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