Attorney General Griffin Announces Conviction of Trumann Woman for Medicaid Fraud

LITTLE ROCK – Attorney General Tim Griffin issued the following statement announcing the conviction of a Trumann woman on two counts of Medicaid fraud:

“On May 4, Brandi Davis, 41, of Trumann, pleaded guilty to one count of Medicaid Fraud, a Class A felony, and one count of Medicaid Fraud, a Class B felony. Last week, she was sentenced to two years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and an additional eight years of suspended imposition of sentence following her time served. Davis will also have to pay $74,579.88 in restitution. Davis worked for 1st Choice Home Care in both caregiver and administrative roles. While serving in an administrative capacity, she created a fictitious employee profile for her son and used it to bill Medicaid for personal care services that were never provided. While serving as a caregiver, Davis conspired with the guardian of two minor Medicaid beneficiaries, who approved fraudulent timesheets for services that did not occur. In return for the guardian’s participation in the scheme, Davis paid the guardian kickbacks.

“This case demonstrates that those who engage in Medicaid fraud, submit false claims, and exploit vulnerable beneficiaries can face serious consequences, including prison time. I commend the exceptional work done on this case by Special Agent Laura Glover and Assistant Attorney General Gabrielle Davis-Jones of my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU). I am also grateful for the assistance of Sixth Judicial District Prosecutor Will Jones in this case.”

The Arkansas MFCU receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant totaling $4,781,516 for the Federal fiscal year 2026, of which $3,586,140 is federally funded. The remaining 25%, totaling $1,195,376 for the State fiscal year 2026, is funded by Arkansas General Revenue.

To download a PDF version of this release, click here.

About Attorney General Tim Griffin

Tim Griffin was sworn in as the 57th Attorney General of Arkansas on January 10, 2023, having previously served as the state’s 20th Lieutenant Governor from 2015-2023. From 2011-2015, Griffin served as the 24th representative of Arkansas’s Second Congressional District, where he served on the House Committee on Ways and Means, House Armed Services Committee, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, House Committee on Ethics and House Committee on the Judiciary while also serving as a Deputy Whip for the Majority.

Griffin is currently an officer in the Arkansas Army National Guard and holds the rank of colonel. Griffin served as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps for more than 28 years. In 2005, Griffin was mobilized to active duty as an Army prosecutor at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and served with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Mosul, Iraq.

His previous assignments include serving as the Commander of the 2d Legal Operations Detachment in New Orleans, Louisiana; the Commander of the 134th Legal Operations Detachment at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and as a Senior Legislative Advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness at the Pentagon. Griffin earned a master’s degree in strategic studies as a Distinguished Honor Graduate from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.

Griffin also served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Political Affairs for President George W. Bush; Special Assistant to Assistant Attorney General Michael Chertoff, Criminal Division, U.S. Department of Justice; Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Arkansas; Senior Investigative Counsel, Government Reform and Oversight Committee, U.S. House of Representatives; and Associate Independent Counsel, Office of Independent Counsel David M. Barrett, In re: HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros.

Griffin is a graduate of Magnolia High School, Hendrix College in Conway, and Tulane Law School in New Orleans. He attended graduate school at Oxford University. He is admitted to practice law in Arkansas (active) and Louisiana (inactive). Griffin lives in Little Rock with his wife, Elizabeth, a Camden native, and their three children.

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