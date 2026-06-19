Barbecue, Competition, and Community Return for the 3rd Annual Chiasson Smoke Backyard Rib Competition

Pitmasters will battle for cash prizes, bragging rights, and barbecue glory at the 3rd Annual Chiasson Smoke Rib Competition.

BLUE RIVER, WI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbecue lovers are invited to Blue River on August 29 for the 3rd Annual Backyard Rib Competition, where 20 pitmaster teams will battle for barbecue bragging rights during Blue River Autumn Fest.

Hosted at Village Park in Blue River, Wisconsin, the competition brings together passionate backyard cooks, local families, and barbecue fans for a day filled with great food, friendly competition, and community fun.

“Who doesn’t love great barbecue? And who doesn’t love a little friendly competition?” said Jason Chiasson, the event organizer and founder of Chiasson Smoke. “This event is all about bringing people together to celebrate backyard barbecue and enjoy everything Blue River Autumn Fest has to offer.”

Throughout the day, spectators will have the opportunity to sample ribs from competing teams while enjoying face painting and the many activities taking place as part of Blue River Autumn Fest. Teams will put their recipes, techniques, and smoking skills to the test as judges determine whose ribs rise to the top.

The competition is open to cooks who believe their recipe deserves recognition. Registration is now open, and organizers encourage interested teams to sign up early as space is limited to 20 teams.

In addition to competition honors and bragging rights, participants will compete for cash prizes and a prize pool featuring 100 percent payback plus an additional $1,000 added by event sponsors.

Event Details

Event: 3rd Annual Backyard Rib Competition

Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026

Location: Village Park, Blue River, Wisconsin

Part of: Blue River Autumn Fest

Registration forms, official competition rules, and complete event details are available at: https://www.chiassonsmoke.com/events/3rd-annual-backyard-rib-competition

Organizers encourage competitors to start practicing now and invite the community to come hungry, bring the family, and enjoy a full day of barbecue, entertainment, and small-town fun.

About Chiasson Smoke

Chiasson Smoke manufactures American-made outdoor cooking equipment, including rocket stoves, charcoal grills, and accessories. Based in Wisconsin, the company is committed to helping customers create memorable outdoor cooking experiences through innovative, high-quality products.

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